ST. ALBANS CITY — An unknown person sitting on a porch, found keys and a truck stuck in the road: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, Feb. 27:
11:41 a.m. A woman reported that she was being threatened on Lake Street.
1:38 p.m. Money was stolen out of a car on Lake Street, according to reports.
Tuesday, Feb. 28:
3:34 a.m. A woman reported that she was being threatened on Maiden Lane.
12:28 p.m. Items were reportedly stolen from a store on Lake Street.
Wednesday, March 1:
12:24 a.m. A man harassed a man on Federal Street, according to reports.
7:38 p.m. A man was suspiciously standing by cars on Lake Street.
Thursday, March 2:
11:04 a.m. A key was reported found on North Main Street.
5:21 p.m. An unknown person was reportedly sitting on a porch on North Main Street.
Friday, March 3:
5:25 p.m. A vehicle was reportedly unable to stay in their lane of traffic on Upper Welden Street.
7:29 p.m. A drunk man was reportedly yelling on Lake Street.
Saturday, March 4:
8:46 a.m. A truck was reported stuck in the road in the area of Lower Newton Street and North Main Street.
1:22 p.m. A car was burglarized and its keys were taken on Smith Street, according to reports.
Sunday, March 5:
1:41 p.m. There was a report that a truck was broken into on Quintin Court.
4:10 p.m. A wallet was reported lost on Lake Street.
