Monday, July 5
11:58 a.m. A ring was reported missing on North Main Street
1:23 p.m. A vehicle was reported hit by a pellet gun on Frontage Road
3:26 p.m. A disturbance was reported when a man refused to leave a location on Diamond Street
3:36 p.m. Money was reportedly stolen from a location on Congress Street
6:17 p.m. A woman reported feeling threatened by a man on North Main Street
Tuesday, July 6
12:58 p.m. A domestic assault was reported on Diamond Street
4:33 p.m. A loose husky dog was reported on North Main and Upper Newton Street
8:18 p.m. A noise complaint was reported for “partying” on Federal Street
4:27 p.m. A storage unit was reportedly broken into on Route 78
4:51 p.m. A suspicious event was reported during a welfare check on a man on South Main Street who was exhibiting strange behavior
Wednesday, July 7
6:43 p.m. A door handle was reported broken on Maple Street
8:19 p.m. A stranger reportedly yelled at a woman on Academy Drive
8:34 p.m. A verbal argument was reported on Federal Street
Thursday, July 8
1:35 a.m. A man was reported for criminal threatening and disorderly conduct on Russell Street
9:20 a.m. Exhaust fumes from a parked car were reported on North Main Street
12:15 p.m. A man tried to enter a building on South Main Street and was reported for trespassing
1:16 p.m. A loud guitar was reported on or near Lincoln Avenue and Congress Street
1:41 p.m. A juvenile was reported for harassment after repeatedly calling a business
4:39 p.m. A man was arrested on a warrant on South Main Street
8:51 p.m. A vehicle was reported to be blocking traffic on South Main Street
Friday, July 9
1:24 a.m. People were reportedly loitering on Federal Street
9:22 a.m. A boat was parked on a private area
12:25 p.m. The sounds of people fighting was reported on North Main Street and was cited as a domestic disturbance
1:15 p.m. Graffiti was reported in a parking area on Lake Street
2:34 p.m. A dispute between neighbors was reported on Lincoln Avenue
4:27 p.m. A car was reported parked against the flow of traffic on Hampton Lane
4:36 p.m. Threats through social media were reported on Diamond Street
6:16 p.m. A tractor trailer unit was reported on Upper Welden Street
Saturday, July 10
6:48 a.m. A man was reportedly loitering on Fairfield Street and refusing to leave the emergency department
7:37 a.m. A man was reportedly loitering on Lake Street and exhibiting suspicious behavior
7:41 a.m. A couple was reportedly arguing on Diamond Street
6:33 p.m. A verbal argument was reported on Federal Street
8:44 p.m. Medication was reported stolen from a car on Maple Street
10:06 p.m. A vehicle was reported unattended on Congress Street
11:00 p.m. A person reportedly violated their conditions of release on North Main Street
Sunday, July 11
3:42 p.m. A neighbor dispute was reported on North Main Street
6:05 p.m. A dog allegedly bit someone on Congress Street
7:09 p.m. A motorcycle was reported speeding on North Main Street
9:28 p.m. A tractor trailer was reported on Upper Welden Street
10:03 p.m. A disturbance was reported when a women refused to leave a store on Lake Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.