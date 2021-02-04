Along with responding to calls for multiple televisions being stolen from around St. Albans last week, police made arrests for another larceny incident, criminal threatening, and domestic assault.
Monday, Jan. 25, 2021
8:02 a.m. South Main Street. Lost dealer plate.
12:30 p.m. Lake Street. Dog abused.
1:01 p.m. South Main Street. Jeep vandalized.
3:58 p.m. Freeborn Street. Person scammed to give money.
4:40 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Flag stolen.
6:21 p.m. Tuckers Way. TV stolen.
Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021
6:46 a.m. South Main Street. Daniel Bigelow, 49, of St. Albans, was charged with larceny from a motor vehicle.
12:42 p.m. South Main Street. Vehicle taken over the rental period.
3:15 p.m. Hathaway Point Road. Yellow Jeep driving erratically.
7:32 p.m. Cedar Street. Female assaulted.
10:32 p.m. Federal Street. Females arguing.
11:37 p.m. Aldis Street/City Pool. Suspicious vehicle parked with no lights on.
Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021
5:17 a.m. Fairfax Road. Possibly intoxicated driver.
9:34 a.m. Congress Street. Male and female harassing a female.
11:49 a.m. South Main Street. License plate stolen.
5:13 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Found credit card.
5:17 p.m. North Main Street. Disturbance after a dog urinated and pooped on the floor and the owner got upset.
Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021
2:38 a.m. Lake Street. Male and female argument.
11:01 a.m. Oak Street. Adam Tatro, 30, of St. Albans, was charged with criminal threatening.
2:37 p.m. North Main Street. Shoplifting.
3:57 p.m. Lake Street. Male screaming outside.
4:04 p.m. Stanley Court. Male harassing his mom and brother.
4:06 p.m. Intoxicated male walking.
7:51 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Tractor trailer unit driving down the road.
Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
1:44 a.m. Fairfield Street. Adam Tatro, 30, of St. Albans, was arrested on a warrant.
12:51 p.m. Huntley Avenue. TV stolen.
2:12 p.m. Tuckers Way. Tires damaged.
6:41 p.m. Highgate Road. Dog left outside.
Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021
1:24 a.m. Interstate Access Road. Vehicle with dead battery.
10:16 a.m. Aldis Hill. Vehicle parked over 36 hours.
12:52 p.m. Lake Street. Truck off the road.
6:21 p.m. Diamond Street. Window broken.
7:04 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Male tried to assault a female.
7:48 p.m. Victoria Lane. Jennifer Therriern, 21, of St. Albans, was charged with domestic assault.
7:49 p.m. Lake Street. Male and female arguing.
Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021
1:54 a.m. Lake Street. Children screaming.
5:06 a.m. Lake Street. Son out of control.
9:29 a.m. North Elm Street. Male and female arguing.
