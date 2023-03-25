ST. ALBANS CITY —A neglected dog, a vandalized car and a disruptive, late-night party: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, March 13:
10:43 a.m. A person reportedly broke into a home on Ranimer Place.
4:06 p.m. A package was reported stolen from a building on South Main Street.
Tuesday, March 14:
12:26 p.m. On Diamond Street, a neglected dog was reported.
1:52 p.m. A car was reportedly in a driveway for a long time on Sawyer Street.
Wednesday, March 15:
9:01 a.m. A car was reported vandalized on Hampton Lane.
3:59 p.m. On Maiden Lane, a man reportedly trespassed into a property.
Thursday, March 16:
2:08 p.m. A man was reportedly sitting on top of the parking garage on Hampton Lane.
6:06 p.m. A person stole $10 worth of retail goods on Lake Street, according to reports.
Friday, March 17:
12:48 a.m. A car alarm kept going off on Federal Street, according to reports.
6:13 a.m. A neighbor's car alarm reportedly kept going off on Federal Street.
Saturday, March 18:
1:23 a.m. There was a report of a disruptive party in an apartment on Lake Street.
9:56 a.m. Someone was banging on the walls of a building on Cherry Tree Court.
Sunday, March 19:
8:15 p.m. A vehicle was blocking a driveway on Ranimer Place.
