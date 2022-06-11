ST. ALBANS CITY —A loud vehicle, a stolen phone and a man sitting in a vehicle suspiciously: these are just a few of the calls police responded to recently.
Monday, May 30:
10:54 a.m. A pink and gray Esports backpack was found in Taylor Park.
7:26 p.m. A vehicle was reported to be operating loudly on North Main Street.
Tuesday, May 31:
7:51 a.m. There was a report that a person was threatened by their mother-in-law on Pine Street.
5:05 p.m. A man was reportedly sitting in a vehicle suspiciously on South Main Street.
Wednesday, June 1:
7:06 a.m. Police received a complaint that a truck was revving its engine on Upper Welden Street.
1:17 p.m. A man was allegedly making threats on Fairfield Street.
Thursday, June 2:
9:02 p.m. There was a report of a mole on the road on South Main Street.
11:39 p.m. A mole was reportedly moved from South Main Street.
Friday, June 3:
9:31 a.m. Property was reported vandalized on Aldis Street.
1:12 p.m. Verbal threats were reportedly made on Upper Welden Street.
Saturday, June 4:
4:42 p.m. A phone was reported stolen from a building on North Main Street.
10:31 p.m. There was a report of a verbal dispute on Lasalle Street.
