Here are some recent calls that St. Albans City police have responded to recently:
Monday, May 10
1:08 a.m. Amanda Stuart, 42, of St. Albans, arrested for violation of conditions of release and driving with a suspended license on Fairfield Street.
10:08 a.m. Man parked in a truck yelling on South Main Street.
10:31 a.m. Man yelling on North Main Street
12:21 p.m. Man yelling at caller on Lake Street near the parking garage.
3:23 p.m. Possible intoxicated operation reported on Federal Street.
7 p.m. Person attacked by a dog on Pearl Street.
8:47 p.m. Medical care provided to a highly intoxicated man on South Main Street.
Tuesday, May 11
1:57 a.m. Caller reported a man was just outside on Fairfield Street.
3:34 p.m. Dog running loose on Swanton Road
6:35 p.m. People fighting, items being thrown on Lake Street.
8:50 p.m. Anthony Helias, 33, of St. Albans, arrested for domestic assault and interference with emergency services on Cedar Street.
Wednesday, May 12
11:12 a.m. Neighbor dispute reported on Federal Street.
11:58 a.m. Stolen firearms reported on Rollo Road.
3:34 p.m. Man refusing to leave a woman alone on South Main Street.
3:50 p.m. Man made a threat to harm others on Lower Welden Street.
11:47 p.m. Yelling and slamming of doors reported on South Main Street.
Thursday, May 13
11:06 a.m. Dogs running loose on Ewell Court.
2:01 p.m. Intoxicated man attempting entry into the wrong vehicle on Tuckers Way.
4:35 p.m. Purse vandalized on Fairfield Street.
5:16 p.m. Harassment through social media reported on Hudson Street.
6:21 p.m. Person threatened by an ex-spouse on Lower Newton Street.
7:27 p.m. People cutting trees on Lake Road near Black Bridge.
7:49 p.m. Argument over parking on Stowell Street.
7:54 p.m. Horses in roadway on Dunsmore Road.
Friday, May 14
9:26 a.m. Vehicle parked in sand pit on Frontage Road.
10:38 a.m. Dispute over property on South Main Street.
11:58 a.m. Dogs running loose on South Main Street.
1:56 p.m. Dogs left in vehicle on Lake Street.
2:41 p.m. Dog found on Fairfax Street.
6:01 p.m. Loud illegal vehicles on roadway on Corliss Road.
6:15 p.m. Child left in vehicle on Swanton Road.
7:54 p.m. Cows in roadway on Kellogg Road.
11:32 p.m. Man yelling on Lake Street near Hampton Inn.
Saturday, May 15
12:55 a.m. Caller believed neighbors were fighting on South Main Street.
10:56 a.m. Minor accident on Asia Lane.
1:26 p.m. Dog reported stolen on Federal Street.
2:54 p.m. Juvenile problem on Lamkin Street.
3:06 p.m. Cat in unoccupied residence on Congress Street.
3:09 p.m. Landlord-tenant issue reported on St. Armand Road.
3:50 p.m. Dog sitting on a roof on Federal Street.
4:52 p.m. Loud motorcycles speeding on North Main Street.
7:03 p.m. Motorcycles racing on North Main Street.
10:49 p.m. Landlord-tenant issue reported on Federal Street.
11:54 p.m. Family dispute on Lake Street.
Sunday, May 16
9:07 a.m. Bear broke fence on Fairfield Street.
9:15 a.m. Tool set reported stolen on North Main Street.
12:46 p.m. Slashed tires on Kingman Street.
5:25 p.m. Loose dog returned to owner on Messenger Street.
5:57 p.m. Loud motorcycle speeding on North Main Street.
6:51 p.m. Neighbor dispute on Federal Street.
7:55 p.m. Man unconscious in vehicle on Fairfax Road.
