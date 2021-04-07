Here are some of the incidents St. Albans City police have responded to recently:
Monday, March 29
2:16 a.m. Suspicious vehicle circulating the area near Federal Street
5:49 a.m. Harassment via phone at Hawks Nest
7:26 a.m. Adam Tatro, 30, of St. Albans, arrested for violating conditions of release through stalking, unlawful mischief and violation of an abuse prevention order on Oak Street
10:12 a.m. Unfriendly dog reported on a property on Bouthillette Circle
3:50 p.m. Person’s foot ran over on South Main Street
4:51 p.m. Erratic operation reported on South Main Street near the Interstate Access Road.
6:45 p.m. Four gunshots heard on Swanton Road
7:51 p.m. Person threatening to harm an employee on North Main Street
8:21 p.m. Kaylee Langevin, 33, of St. Albans, arrested on a warrant at Sunset Meadows
10:51 p.m. Anthony Ryan, 29, of Richford, arrested on a warrant on Fairfax Road
Tuesday, March 30
1:18 a.m. Loud music reported on Brainerd Street
5:49 a.m. Vehicle left idling on Rugg Street
8:33 a.m. Child left in vehicle on Swanton Road
11:41 a.m. Scratches reported on a vehicle on Victoria Lane
12:51 p.m. Tractor trailer unit in the roadway on Clyde Allen Drive
1:04 p.m. Complaint of COVID-19 regulations being broken on Lake Street
2:58 p.m. Injured animal on a Pearl Street property
3:35 p.m. Stolen alcohol reported on Swanton Road
4:40 p.m. Suspicious behavior reported on Catherine Street
5:15 p.m. Late reported physical disturbance on Lake Street
6:37 p.m. Verbal argument over a civil matter reported on Lake Street
7:48 p.m. Threats made through social media on Lower Welden Street
8:35 p.m. Erratic operation reported on Sheldon Road
10:18 p.m. Family dispute reported on Diamond Street
Wednesday, March 31
12:01 a.m. Loud music reported on Edward Street
11:27 a.m. Shoplifting reported on Lake Street
11:59 a.m. Screaming child reported on Lake Street, near the parking garage
12:40 p.m. License plate found on Industrial Park Road
4:30 p.m. Mental health issue reported at Hawks Nest
Thursday, April 1
6 a.m. Person struck by a vehicle on South Main Street while riding a scooter
6:45 a.m. Neighbor dispute reported on Lake Street
12:01 p.m. Disturbance between a couple on South Main Street
3:08 p.m. Credit card fraud reported on Tuckers Way
10:47 p.m. Two people arguing reported on North Main Street
Friday, April 2
8:43 a.m. Damaged mailbox reported on Jewett Avenue
11:06 a.m. Employee punched on Tuckers Way
1:23 p.m. Credit card fraud reported at Mapleville Depot
5:30 p.m. Person of interest making caller feel unsafe on Swanton Road
5:40 p.m. Threats made to someone on South Main Street
8:20 p.m. Person screaming on Upper Welden Street
Saturday, April 3
10:11 a.m. Windshield damaged on South Main Street
1:46 p.m. Erratic operation reported on Swanton Road near Vermont Federal Credit Union
8:40 p.m. Stolen packages reported on Federal Street
10:22 p.m. Sounds from the roof reported on Nason Street
Sunday, April 4
8:19 a.m. Broken vehicle windows reported on Cardinal Circle
2:26 p.m. Vehicle attempted to lure a child on Lake Street
4:36 p.m. Cell phone found on South Main Street
5:21 p.m. Loud motorcycle speeding on North Main Street
11:09 p.m. Person screaming reported on Lake Street
