What started as a hobby has led to a small business, Bees on Broadway, eight years later.
Owner Darci Benoit and her husband began beekeeping in 2013 and she has since evolved the passtime to create skincare products, which include ingredients like beeswax and honey from local hives.
Benoit’s desire to formulate products incorporating beeswax was motivated by her passion for using skincare without artificial fragrances and colorants that does not irritate sensitive skin, which is why Bees on Broadway products are made using 100% pure essential oils.
According to Benoit, beeswax is full of vitamin A, which supports skin health, Healthline reports.
In addition to beeswax, Bees on Broadway products incorporate cocoa butter, olive oil, jojoba oil and coconut oil.
Together, these ingredients work to soften and condition the skin and can help sooth skin issues, according to Benoit.
Here’s what to know about Bees on Broadway:
Q&A
How was Bees on Broadway established?
Bees on Broadway began as a hobby in 2013 but evolved into a small business.
Where is Bees on Broadway based?
Bees on Broadway is based in Swanton.
What products does Bees on Broadway offer?
Beyond pure Vermont honey, Bees on Broadway creates a variety of products ranging from skincare and soap to candy and a dog paw protection wax.
What is the benefit of using beeswax products?
Bees on Broadway offers a line of skincare products that include ingredients like beeswax.
According to Healthline, beeswax is a humectant that helps skin remain hydrated. Additionally, it is a natural exfoliator that helps rid dead skin cells.
Benefits of using beeswax include moisturizing and hydrating the skin and soothing certain skin conditions.
Where can Bees on Broadway products be purchased?
Products can be purchased at the storefront located at 5 Canada St. in Swanton or online by visiting www.beesonbroadway.net.
The full line of products is available at Salon Elixir, Hog Island Market and during the summer at Goulet Farm Stand.
Select items can be found at Fairfax Pharmacy, Mystic Waters Day Spa and Trendz Hair Studio.
