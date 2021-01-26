ST. ALBANS- — The Saint Albans Museum will host “Bearing Witness and the Endurance of Voice,” a virtual poetry reading and discussion on Lucy Terry Prince as told by author Shanta Lee Gander on March 3 at 7 p.m., according to a release.
During the event, Gander will also present Prince’s poem “Bars Fight,” the oldest known poem written by an African American in existence in the United States, which was written while Prince was enslaved in 1746.
The presentation will highlight the importance of Prince’s work in poetry and speech, her story of her journey to America after she was kidnapped by slaves and shipped to Rhode Island, her journey to Vermont with her husband Abijah Prince after she regained her freedom and her fight for control of her family’s land rights, a battle that saw the highest courts in Vermont.
“Bearing Witness and the Endurance of Voice” is sponsored by the Vermont Humanities Council, and is free and open to the public.
Pre-registration via Zoom is required: https://www.stamuseum.org/calendar/bearing-witness
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.