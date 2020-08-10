ST. ALBANS TOWN – When the Messenger met with town officials to discuss Saturday’s car show in St. Albans Bay Park, officials bemoaned one fact: as the show commenced, the park’s beach had to close.
A layer of slime had formed along the bay’s surface and brushed into St. Albans Bay, the telltale signs of a major bloom of cyanobacteria, sometimes toxic organisms often known as “blue-green algae.”
As light winds swept the blooms into St. Albans Bay, they congregated along the beach and, according to St. Albans Town’s parks manager John Montagne and the town’s public works director Alan Mashtare, the town had to close its beaches for the first time this season.
According to the Vermont health department’s Vermont Cyanobacteria Tracker, a “high alert” was still in effect for the St. Albans Bay Park Monday afternoon, having initially been warned Sunday.
Before then, the only other warning noted for the St. Albans Bay Park was a “generally safe” notice posted to the tracker one week prior.
Across the water at Georgia Beach, only “low alerts” had been reported as of Monday afternoon, per data shared by the state’s cyanobacteria tracker.
According to Angela Shambaugh, a biologist with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation’s Watershed Management Division, early August is typically when serious blooms appear on Lake Champlain and conditions near St. Albans Bay were likely perfect for the bay’s cyanobacteria.
“With the rain and of course more hot temperatures, followed by the sun and the calm weather – those are perfect conditions for cyanobacteria,” Shambaugh said in an interview Monday afternoon.
According to Shambaugh, however, 2020 is a somewhat strange year for algal blooms across the Green Mountain State.
The warm weather that blasted the state in early summer would typically help feed blooms within Vermont’s lakes and ponds, where cyanobacteria can thrive as waters warm.
But an initial shortage of rain meant that, for much of the first half of the summer, there were fewer chances for phosphorus, a common nutrient plants – and cyanobacteria – need to grow, to be washed into Vermont’s waterways and ultimately rushed into the state’s lakes and ponds.
It meant that blooms had less food to foster the kind of massive blooms that have come to bedevil Vermont’s waterways in recent history, and that, at some inland lakes, according to Shambaugh, Vermonters were actually able to report uncharacteristically clear water for the season.
“We had that really warm weather early, but this dry period also, so there wasn’t a lot of water flow into Lake Champlain, so things, up through most of June and into July, were fairly quiet,” Shambaugh said.
As rains finally came to the region – notably Tropical Storm Isaias – and began washing phosphorus-laden sediment into waters, however, the stage was beginning to be set for blooms to return at their typical late July, early August dates.
Those rains were followed by relatively calm water and relatively clear skies, conditions fostering algae blooms as, according to Shambaugh, cyanobacteria float unhindered by strong currents to lakes’ surfaces for sunlight as, like plants and other bacteria, cyanobacteria feed through photosynthesis.
Along Lake Champlain, light winds can still blow even on calms days and typically blow toward the lake’s north, meaning cyanobacteria formed along Lake Champlain’s surface can gradually be swept north and into southern-facing inlets like St. Albans Bay.
As of Monday afternoon, certain southern-facing shorelines across St. Albans Bay, like the St. Albans Bay Park and Hathaway Point, were marked red for “high alert” blooms of cyanobacteria.
To its north, in the Quebec town of Phillipsburg, a “high alert” marker announced a bloom had likewise grown along Missisquoi Bay’s easternmost Canadian shores.
Once a site is marked for a “high alert” bloom of cyanobacteria, according to Department of Health guidelines warning of the health impacts related to blooms’ potential toxicity, beaches are closed for public safety.
With “high alert” blooms reported along St. Albans Bay’s shores, signs were still posted as of Monday afternoon declaring the St. Albans Bay Park’s beach closed “until further notice” due to water quality.