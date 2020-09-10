GRAND ISLE – The Lake Champlain Basin Program (LCBP) seeks proposals for projects that will reduce pollution from stormwater runoff in the Lake Champlain watershed.
The LCBP will fund projects that install large-scale best management practices (BMPs) or provide planning and prioritization for future on-the-ground stormwater treatment projects. As much as $500,000 in total is available to support projects through the Request for Proposals released this week.
Projects eligible for funds in the BMP category might include construction of innovative projects for shoreline stabilization, green infrastructure, combined sewer overflow (CSO) reduction, or the purchase of equipment to be shared among organizations. Grants of $50,000 to $125,000 will be awarded for these projects.
Eligible planning and prioritization projects might include green infrastructure planning at a municipal level, CSO reduction strategies, or watershed-scale assessments and prioritizations. These projects do not include construction. Grants of up to $50,000 will be awarded in this category.
Details about the Request for Proposals are available online at lcbp.org/grants or by calling the Lake Champlain Basin Program office at (802) 372-3213. The deadline for applications is October 13, 2020. Successful applicants will be notified by December 2020 for project initiation by May 2021.