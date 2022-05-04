ST. ALBANS — To connect with qualified workers, Barry Callebaut joined the U.S. Army Partnership for Youth Success program during a signing ceremony held Wednesday, May 4.
The program guarantees that soldiers, including those in the Vermont Army National Guard, receive at least five job interviews from participating partners.
Barry Callebaut, a chocolate manufacturing company with a facility in St. Albans, highlighted the news by inviting Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight of the Vermont Army National Guard to talk about the program’s benefits.
Knight pointed out that because serving in the Vermont Army National Guard is only part-time work, the PaYs program can effectively offer soldiers a dual-career as they serve their country. Knight took such an approach in his own career, which he said gave him the opportunity to earn multiple post-secondary degrees without needing to pay tens of thousands of dollars, he said.
Knight joined the National Guard in 1997 while working as a police officer, and he became the Vermont Army National Guard’s adjutant general in 2019.
“When a young soldier comes back from their basic training and their advanced individual training, [the Vermont Army National Guard] gets them immediately, and we can immediately provide them a lead to you,” Knight said.
Allyn Bachelder is another example of a dual-career approach. While Bachelder didn’t participate directly in the PaYS program, he joined the Guard in 2010 and eventually landed at Barry Callebaut two years later. He said his prior experience at the guard helped when he started working at the chocolate manufacturing company.
“Anybody coming in from the Army to work here is going to have the same mindset, that they’re going to be able to learn, be able to learn quickly and do the job well,” he said.
While soldiers can benefit from the program, Knight also pointed out that businesses can also find great employees by seeking out guard-trained soldiers, who have working traits — such as high discipline, a solid work ethic and security clearances — often needed by today’s employers.
In the current workforce market, such hires are valuable assets, St. Albans City Mayor Tim Smith said.
“The PaYS program is going to be huge moving forward. I think there’s going to be some great successes here, and I’m excited to see the success stories coming out of this,” Smith said.
To help other businesses, the St. Albans mayor said he’ll be talking to other businesses or organizations that might be interested in partnering through the program.
“I was excited to see that this is happening in St. Albans, and I’ll spread the word, sure,” Smith said.
Such partnerships and networks, Knight said, are the key to building up the next generation of workers and military leaders, and with businesses and military service members relying on each other’s strengths, they can offer better outcomes and benefits to those who seek them out and sign-up.
“Recruiting is a tough business. It’s a very competitive market, so everybody is looking for quality employees. And we’re no different,” King said. “All the benefits are there, but it’s not for everybody. If you don’t have a work ethic or a sense of discipline, it’s probably not for you.”
Barry Callebaut joins seven other Vermont businesses which have joined the Army’s PaYS program. Nationally, 1,043 employers have signed on since the PaYs program started in 2000.
