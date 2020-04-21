ST. ALBANS — Anyone who is struggling to make payments on a mortgage or other loan, or otherwise needs some financial help, should contact their banker sooner rather than later. That was the message bankers who spoke with the Messenger had for consumers.
"We desperately want to help people as best we can, and that's true of everyone in the banking business," said John Dwyer, CEO of New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU). "Reach out to us. If you need help, reach out to us."
NEFCU has set up a special unit to assist its members, Dwyer said. "We've helped hundreds of members already," he said.
"We understand that there are challenges in everybody's lives right now," said Tom McFadden, Director of Business Services at Vermont Federal Credit Union (VFCU). "The best thing they can do is call us right away. The sooner we know, the sooner we can help."
VFCU has created a $2,500 loan with a 1 percent rate of interest for people who have lost jobs as a result of COVID-19.
The credit union, like other lending institutions, is also working with borrowers who are struggling to make payments to allow them to either skip a payment, make interest only payments or find another way to restructure payments.
"I think we've stepped up and provided good solutions," said McFadden. "You hear these people and the relief, somebody's with them, somebody gets it, and somebody's willing to help them. That's what keeps you going."
"We're a highly regulated industry," said David Silverman, President and CEO of Union Bank, and loan adjustments aren't always something regulators view favorably. However, regulators have come out with guidance that "allowed us to work with our customers in confidence," he said.
So many customers have been reaching out to Union that the bank added two staffers to its residential call center.
Silverman, too, urged people to reach out. "Contact us," he said. "We want to be helpful... and we can't be helpful if we don't know what the issues are."
At Peoples Trust Company, Chief Retail Banking Officer Barbara Toof said the bank has been actively reaching out to customers they suspect might need some help. That's included calling customers they know live alone or might not be able to come to the bank's drive thru window to check on their well-being and to see if there was anything the bank could do to help.
"We know our customers," said Toof. "We know where they're working. We know their challenges."
Some customers get help from the bank with physically paying their bills or balancing their checkbook. That assistance is now being provided at the drive-thru window, because the bank's lobbies are closed, according to Toof.
Banks are also in the midst of processing emergency relief payments being sent directly to Americans' accounts. Dwyer said NEFCU handled 13,000 such payments in a single day.
For people who hadn't yet filed their 2019 return, payments were sent to accounts they used in 2018, some of which had since been closed or changed, said Toof. Peoples had staff track folks down so their payments could be forwarded rather than returned to the government. "We made sure they got their money when they needed it," Toof said.
The COVID-19 pandemic hit just as banks were handling a record number of residential mortgages, including refinancing of existing loans as homeowners sought to take advantage of low interest rates.
When the crisis hit, Union had double the number of mortgages from the previous year, with more mortgages in the works than the bank had ever had in its history, said Silverman.
Other banks reported similar numbers. Peoples Trust was also in the midst of a record number of real estate loans, said President Tom Gallagher. "We had our highest month of mortgage originations ever in March," said NEFCU's Dwyer.
In order to complete those loans, everyone involved in the process has had to be innovative. For example, appraisers, said Silverman, are using video to do inspections.
Town clerks have helped to get both pre-sale title searches and post-sale document filings completed. "Town clerks have been very accommodating," said Silverman.
Mortgages traditionally can't be signed electronically and with the current crisis everyone can't sit around a table and sign documents, which has created its own challenges. Loans are taking longer to close, but they are being closed. "We're closing loans like crazy," said Silverman.
"There's a degree of ingenuity that's happening right now in every institution," said Dwyer.
As with other industries, banking staff who can work from home are. "Even though we're an essential business we have three-quarters of our people working from home," said Dwyer, including the CEO himself.
"I spend a lot of time on the phone," he said, talking with employees. "I used to just walk down the hall."
Customers seem to be adjusting to banking over the phone, online or at walk up windows and drive-thrus, said McFadden. "The lines at the drive-thru are long," he added.
Asked what message she had for Peoples Trust customers, Toof replied, "We miss you. We can't wait for the day you're back in the front door."