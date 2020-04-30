RICHFORD — Tracey Steinhour Hemond has always loved to bake. With COVID-19, that baking has taken on a new purpose — helping those impacted by the virus.
“I’m not crafty. I can’t sew. I can’t do masks. I can cook,” she told the Messenger.
With those cooking skills she’s raised $8,000 for local families since March 24.
Each day, Hemond auctions off cookies, cakes, pies and other goods on Facebook. Proceeds from that week’s sales go to help a local family.
People online watch the auctions during the day. “There’s not much to do now,” said Hemond. “It gives them entertainment throughout the day.”
“People have been extremely generous,” she said. Prices can reach $50 per item. “It amazes me what people will pay for nine cupcakes.”
Of course, the money isn’t for just cupcakes. It isn’t unusual for people to add some additional money onto their winning bid.
In addition to the auctions, Hemond hosts a drawing for at least one item per day. It costs $5 to enter.
Most of the purchasers have come from Richford and neighboring communities, but some have come from as far away as St. Albans.
The first family to benefit from her baking was a former co-worker of Hemond’s who had lost her job. The second week also went to a family she knew in town. “My husband and I have lived here our whole lives,” said Hemond, and they know a lot of people in the community.
One of those people is Tina Thomas. She lost her full-time job when the business she worked for closed as a result of COVID-19. At the same time, her daughter gave birth to a child who needed to stay in the neonatal intensive care unit at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
“I’ve been very stressed and hurting during this tough time for my family,” Thomas wrote to the Messenger. “Last week, Tracey made one of my favorite things of hers (homemade salsa) and messaged me telling me it would be out on her porch and to stop by and grab it. Little did I know, I would arrive to be given so much more than just a bowl of salsa.
“When I arrived Tracey and her family were there to watch me receive one of the biggest and most heart warming gifts I have ever been given. Along with the bowl of salsa I was gifted a few other home baked goodies as well as almost $1,500 in cash from the weekly earnings. I was at a loss of words to find out I was chosen as the deserving individual of the week.”
Thomas was not the only person to write to the Messenger about Hemond’s generosity and hard work on behalf of others.
But for Hemond, she is simply giving back to a community that has supporter her and her family. “The biggest reason I do what I do is because I think it’s very important to pay it forward if you are able,” she said. “We were the ones on the receiving end 14 years ago after a near fatal work accident my husband had. Our small Franklin County community came together for us and we will forever be grateful.”
In addition to people she knows in the community, Hemond has also had people reach out to her with recommendations of families needing help. So far, two of the families she’s helped were recommended. One was in Berkshire, the other in Franklin. The only requirement Hemond has is that they be in need as a result of COVID-19.
This week she plans to give $250 each to 16 employees at an essential business in Richford, but she wants it to be a surprise for the employees. That will be the proceeds of last week’s auctions and this week’s.
Prior to the pandemic, Hemond’s days were filled with caring for two infant grandchildren while their parents worked. Now the parents are at home and baking has become her full-time job. Each day she bakes items for the next day, but she does take Sundays off.
Baking, she said, is a stress-reliever. “I have always had a love for baking. I think I get it from my grandmother,” Hemond said.
This is not the first time Hemond has stepped up to help others. She mentioned helping with fundraisers for people in the community.
Thomas said the times Hemond has assisted other people are too numerous to name.
“Tracey is an amazing woman with a heart of gold and it would mean the world to me to have her be recognized for all that she does and all that she is,” Thomas wrote to the Messenger.
To bid on Hemond’s baked goods, visit www.facebook.com/tracey.hemond.