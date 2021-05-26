MONTEZUMA, N.M. — Ada Shookenhuff, of Bakersfield, has received a scholarship to continue her high school education at the United World College ISAK in Japan.
The daughter of Dan Shook and Rachel Huff, Ada recently completed her sophomore year at Bellows Free Academy St. Albans.
She has always tried to include diverse viewpoints and a broadness of perspective into learning and extracurricular environments. The opportunity to study in Japan with a diverse student body will broaden those opportunities and hopefully give Ada more tools to work towards a socially just world. A serendipitous extra is her longtime love of Japanese food and art.
Ada was among 60 U.S. students selected for the merit-based Davis Scholarships.
UWC is an international high school for 16- to 19-year-olds with 18 campuses worldwide whose mission is to unite cultures through education, thus creating a peaceful, sustainable world. UWC students represent up to 90 countries at some campuses; many come from conflict regions.
UWC offers the international baccalaureate, a two-year pre-university program that is the most widely recognized secondary school diploma in the world.
Applicants for Davis Scholarships must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents and be either 16 or 17 years old on Sept. 1 of the year they intend to enroll. Additional non-scholarship students may also be selected. These students will be offered partial or no financial support. Dec. 1 is the application deadline. To learn more about UWC-USA, visit www.uwc-usa.org.
