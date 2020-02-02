COLCHESTER — A Bakersfield man has been charged with driving under the influence after being stopped on Friday night on Routes 7 and 2 here.
According to Vermont State Police, Broc Lewis, 31 was stopped shortly before 11 p.m. for motor vehicle violations.
VSP states he showed signs of impairment, but gave no indication in the press release what those signs were. He was taken into custody, processed and released with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court to answer the charge against him.