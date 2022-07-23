BAKERSFIELD — The community put their putters to the test on Friday for the sake of football and the Missisquoi Valley Thunderbirds.
Eighteen teams, a total of 71 people of all skill levels played the green at the Bakersfield Country Club on Friday in a “scramble” style tournament, including State Senate-hopeful Bob Norris and retiring MVU principal Jay Hartman.
“We’ve got a great mix of people out there,” said organizer Anthony Labor. “It’s just something to bring people together, go out and have fun.”
The tournament raised money for the athletics programs at MVU, including the purchase of some updated equipment for the players. So far, Labor said summer sessions of football were well-attended, and the team is excited for the upcoming season.
The tournament was $75 per ticket in teams of three or four which included a sleeve of golf balls for each golfer, tees, a cart and a meal. After the tournament ended, golfers feasted on hamburgers and hot dogs catered by the Dairy Center in Enosburg and enjoyed a raffle with items that included golf lessons and Lake Monster tickets. Jeremy “Jerborn” Sanborn of Richford took the stage later that evening to perform live music while golfers relaxed.
Everyday, but that day especially, student Dylan Bushey was held fiercely in participants’ hearts. Bushey tragically passed away on Dec. 7, 2021 at 15 years-old. Bushey was an avid golfer and Thunderbirds football player who his mom described as someone who helped his team and community.
“This team was really important to him,” said Michaela Bushey, Dylan’s mom, who helped organize the event. “He loved football … [and] some of the kids that are out here today would be here if it weren’t for him.”
“We’re ‘TD’,” said Hartman, Dylan’s grandfather, when asked what his team’s name was. “We are Team Dylan.”
Growing the Thunderbirds
While Labor volunteered to help coach football previously, this year is his first year as the official Thunderbirds’ head coach. He said he hopes to grow and strengthen the program, including supporting the launch of a young Thunderbirds program for seventh and eighth graders.
Those considering a high school career as a Thunderbird football player would have the opportunity to participate in a padded flag league, teaching the students everything about football in a slightly safer way.
“They do everything but tackle,” Labor said.
The tournament on Friday was sponsored by Channel 15, Twiggs, The Abbey, The Dairy Center, Kevin Smith Sports and McClurg’s pub and restaurant in Enosburg Falls.
