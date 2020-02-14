BAKERSFIELD — Aging equipment and still-needed repairs following the Halloween storm are creating a financial challenge in Bakersfield.
Selectboard chair Lance Lawyer estimates the needed road repairs from last year’s storm will cost the town $40,000. The town spent a little over $30,000 repairing roads damaged by the severe rainstorm before winter set in.
Towns impacted by the storm will receive federal emergency assistance which will cover approximately 75 percent of the cost of repairs, but those funds will not arrive for six to 12 months. “In the meantime, we’ve got to come up with the funding,” said Lawyer. “We do not have it.”
The state will cover another 12.5 percent of the costs, but again they funds will not arrive quickly. The town will most likely have to take out a loan to cover the cost and then repay it when the federal and state funds arrive, according to Lawyer.
The town fortunately owns its own gravel pit, which has reduced the cost of repairs on the town’s roads, which are nearly all gravel, Lawyer explained.
In addition to the outstanding repairs to the roads themselves, including a closed bridge off of the east end of Lost Nation Road, miles of ditches still have to be cleaned and re-lined with stone.
At the same time, the town is asking voters to support raising an additional $150,000 for the roads this year to cover the cost of maintaining the roads in the first six months of 2021. This will let the town shift to a fiscal year for its roads budget, with the next budget year starting on July 1, 2021 and ending on June 30, 2022.
The following year, the selectboard would like to do the same for the rest of the town’s general expenses, putting all of the town’s budget on a July to June fiscal year, which is already used by both the state and the school system.
Currently, the budget year for the town runs January to December. “We’re already in the third month of the year before we even approve a budget,” said Lawyer.
With the fiscal year, the budget would be approved before it is implemented.
Board members also said the change would allow for better planning.
Some residents have asked why the town could not stretch the shift to a fiscal year out over more than two years. But Lawyer suggested that rising costs would make that tough to implement. “The cost of everything is going to go up while the town is trying to catch up,” he said.
The other challenge the town is facing is aging equipment, including a grader, loader and a truck which all need to be replaced. The loader and grader are both more than 20 years old, according to town treasurer Abbey Miller. “Everything costs at least $300,000,” said Miller.
“That grader broke down right when we needed it the most last spring,” said Lawyer. While parts were available, they were not easy to get shipped to Bakersfield, delaying spring road repairs.
At town meeting last year, the board asked for permission to double up a truck payment, which have paid off the loan. The board then wanted to replace another of its three trucks. Voters refused the request. Repairs to the truck that wasn’t replaced cost more than the payment would have been on a new one, Lawyer said.
“We spent tens and tens of thousands on repairs this year,” he said.
The town is currently making payments on two trucks. One of those payments was voted on each year, while for the second payments came from equipment fund. This year the board has combined the two payments into a single line item for $$55,475. It is also asking the town to place $15,000 into the equipment replacement fund.
“We gotta buy another truck,” said Lawyer. There is also the aging grader and loader to replace.
The town has been level funding the budget for years, even as costs have risen, said selectboard member Sam Cribb. That remains true this year. Most of the finance items on the Town Meeting Day ballot are the same as last year, including the general expenses budget, the library budget, and the bridge repair fund.
However, the town is asking for $20,000 more for winter work and $10,000 more for dirt work. The increases are to cover increased health insurance costs, raises for employees and to make up for deficits in the three previous years in which the funds allocated by the town were not enough to cover expenses, explained Miller.
The town is also asking for $30,000 to cover equipment repairs.
Dispatching fees are up $3,200. The town contracts with the St. Albans Police Dept. for dispatching.
Voters will also be asked if they would like to add 20 hours per month of patrol from the Vermont State Police (VSP) at a cost of $18,165 for the year.
“We have an incredible problem with speeding,” said Cribb.
Following a study of vehicle traffic in the town, the state lowered the speed limit on Route 108, and Cribb said that when VSP spent a day in town they were “stopping people left, right and center.”
Should voters approve all of the items on the ballot, the municipal tax rate will be $0.7115 for the October 2020 bill, which will cover the town’s operating costs for 2020 and the cost of maintaining the roads for the first six months of 2021. For a house valued at $100,000, the tax bill would be $711.50.