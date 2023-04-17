ST ALBANS — As winter recedes and folks begin thinking of their gardens and the upcoming summer months, Franklin County conservation groups have some tips on how homeowners can help native wildlife thrive, lower pollution levels and conserve water.
Lauren Weston, district manager of the Franklin County Natural Resources Conservation District, said when people are considering ways to improve their property, they can start with a few simple questions to gauge a lawn’s water usage.
“Do you have large patches of open area without any vegetation or grass?” Weston said. “Do you have large areas of concrete or other impervious areas, such as a patio or long driveway? Do you have a river or stream running through your property? Think big and small, think hard.”
The goal is to identify potential problem areas where water flow erodes a lawn, or collects sediments, which eventually find their way into Lake Champlain.
If a homeowner finds there’s too much water or detriment leaving a lawn, Kent Henderson, from the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain, had a few suggestions to reduce run-off.
Henderson said the easiest way a homeowner can protect the soil in their yard from being swept away by stormwater runoff is to let their grass grow longer before cutting.
By waiting to trim grass until it’s about three inches tall, as opposed to an inch or two, the soil’s protective plants can help keep the soil where it should be. Taller blades of grass will not only have more stable root systems, but will also physically protect the dirt from any barrage of water.
To reduce the cost of a garden's water needs, rainwater running off of gutters can also be collected in rain barrels and used to water gardens, instead of channeling fast streams across the lawn when a heavy rain sends a flood through the gutter pipes.
Weston supported Henderson’s idea, pointing out that rainwater works just as well in a garden as fresh water from a hose.
“You do not need to pay for water that has been treated to a level acceptable for human consumption just to keep your roots wet,” Weston said.
Another idea for water management from Henderson is a “dry well,” where a container with holes in it is planted into the ground, allowing water to drain into the container and then be absorbed into the soil.
In areas with sandy soil or areas with low soil permeability, the dry well allows water to be absorbed into the soil before it can create cutting ditches or pool on the surface and flood.
Hillsides can also be a major source of run-off for homeowners. Weston suggested building check dams on hillsides and streams that see a large flow of water in order to slow the flow.
For gardeners, native plants can also help with backyard conservation. Native plants can provide habitat for animals and promote biodiversity, and can be used in water conservation as well.
“Plant your land with living vegetation,” Weston said. “Plant species with deep roots. Plant a variety of species. Leave leaves on the land to decompose. Nourish the soil with compost amendments.”
Deep-rooted plants too can stabilize banks and filter excess fertilizers like phosphorus before it can hit waterways and create harmful algae blooms that impact Lake Champlain.
Rain gardens can also be easily put in where gutters drain, filtering water and slowing down runoff.
To find local resources, the FCNRCD runs a yearly native tree and plant sale, and although the sale is over for 2023, it’s expected to return in 2024.
For landowners interested in making the right choice on plants, and to help out native bird species, the Audubon Society has a native plant guide available at www.audubon.org/plantsforbirds.
Similarly, the Audubon Society of Vermont has a few suggestions for nurseries around Vermont that have native plants in stock available at vt.audubon.org/plants-birds/finding-native-plants-vermont.
