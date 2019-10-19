HIGHGATE – Upon waking one morning, Linda Pelkey was alarmed as she sat upright in bed and immediately fell backwards, unable to keep her balance.
“I can’t tell you how scary it was,” said Pelkey, 55, who had experienced episodes of mild vertigo in the past.
She endured the dizziness all weekend, waiting until Monday to visit the emergency room at Northwestern Medical Center (NMC), where they performed cardiac tests and ruled out the possibility of a stroke.
Most people are familiar with vertigo, a sudden sensation of dizziness or spinning, often triggered by rapid head movements. Yet those who have experienced prolonged episodes know just how uncomfortable and disruptive it can be.
“Vertigo has a big impact on what you can and can’t do,” said Pelkey. “It’s not life threatening yet can really limit you.”
Though her bouts of nausea were minimal, the dizziness and periods of imbalance that Pelkey suffered would persist for nearly five months.
During those first few weeks, Pelkey met with her primary care physician, Dr. Terri Nielsen, to set a course of action for diagnosis.
She underwent an MRI and was also seen by a chiropractor for possible alignment and gait issues, neither revealing a cause for the dizziness. Pelkey then attended physical therapy, which provided no relief. She met with a neurologist at the University of Vermont for a series of motor coordination exams.
“It was becoming a long road toward resolution,” Pelkey said about multiple specialist visits, also noting the hefty deductibles.
Although she was working hard to be healthy, the vertigo began impeding her routine.
Under the guidance of Nielsen, Pelkey had stopped smoking three years prior with the help of tobacco cessation counseling. With rejuvenated lungs, she lost a substantial amount of weight through diet and exercise.
Joining New Beginnings in Swanton, Pelkey said it was her first time in a gym, even attending an eight-week course on healthier eating. “They really made me feel at home,” Pelkey said.
But, when the swaying and nausea began hindering her gym workouts, she had to stop.
Her symptoms were often exacerbated when moving quickly between seated and bent or standing positions. “I began compensating and limiting my movements” to eliminate triggers, she said. “I was very cautious in the way I would move my head.”
Increasingly frustrated, Pelkey said she was ready to “throw in the towel.” “Yet, I knew it was a physical issue, and that there must be a resolution. Dr. Nielsen encouraged me not to give up,” she said.
It was now July, and Pelkey was referred to NMC ears, nose and throat specialist Dr. Kahren Aydinyan for audiology exams. Aydinyan recognized Pelkey’s symptoms as benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV), recommending vestibular rehabilitation.
The function of the vestibular system is to send signals to the brain about head and body movements relative to gravity. This type of physical therapy is recommended for recurrent vertigo, to help train the other senses to compensate.
A bit weary, as physical therapy hadn’t alleviated her symptoms before, Pelkey met with Anna Krahn at the Northwestern Orthopaedic and Rehabilitation Center for a specialized assessment.
Utilizing a tool introduced to their practice in October 2018, digitized video goggles called Frenzel Goggles, Krahn was able to capture video recordings of Pelkey’s nystagmus – uncontrolled, rapid eye movements – enabling her to reassess the video for better diagnosis.
“The goggles have a camera that focuses on the pupil of the eye and records the movement. This can be viewed in larger size and slower motion through the computer, which is very helpful because often the symptoms occur very quickly and can be easy to misdiagnose,” said Krahn.
“We also have the capability of putting the patient in the dark, through blacking out the lens of the goggles,” she said. “This is very helpful for diagnosing individuals who have learned to stabilize their eye movements by focusing on objects in the room,” as Pelkey had learned to do.
“In Linda’s case, it seems that the therapist who had seen her prior may have misdiagnosed the nature of her nystagmus, thinking that the problem was in a different area of her vestibular system,” said Krahn. “Her nystagmus occurred very quickly and would have been easily missed if we had not been able to review the testing with the video captured by the goggles.”
The diagnosis was indeed BPPV, affecting Pelkey’s left side.
With the assistance of another therapist, Krahn moved Pelkey’s head in a series of positions – a practice known as Canalith repositioning – to try and get the inner ear crystals, called otoconia, to move back to their correct location.
“The head positions vary, depending on where the crystals are out of place,” Krahn said. “It takes the skill of the physical therapist to determine which area of the inner ear is impacted as the treatment position is specific to an individual’s presentation.”
“I could tell the difference right away,” said Pelkey, relieved. “Anna had fixed it!”
She then asked Krahn what she could do to prevent it from happening again.
“BPPV typically occurs for no known reason. You are more likely to get it again if you have experienced it before,” said Krahn. “While BPPV is the most common diagnosis for individuals with episodic vertigo, it’s also the type that responds most quickly to physical therapy treatments.”
BPPV typically affects individuals who are over the age of 45, with women more likely to be affected then men. NMC’s therapists say they regularly see patients dealing with vertigo, sometimes two or three a day.
“The good news is many patients only need to be seen for one visit and their symptoms resolve,” said Krahn. “Others may have to be seen a few times.”
With the aid of the Frenzel Goggles, such delays in diagnosis and treatment, should be a thing of the past.
“Frenzel Goggles are the cat’s meow,” said Pelkey. “Without them I’d still be struggling.”
“The goggles have allowed us to improve our accuracy with diagnosing the specific cause of a patient’s vertigo, particularly for patients who have BPPV,” Krahn said. “They have been a great educational tool for our patients so they can better understand the testing process and what we are watching for.
“We are hoping to learn even more ways that we can utilize these goggles in the future, that may be able to assist us with treating individuals with symptoms of vertigo, as well as concussion.”
For anyone dealing with vertigo symptoms, NMC’s physical therapists recommend avoiding activities that make your symptoms worse, such as sudden head movements.
They suggest talking with your doctor to ensure there are no other medical issues contributing to your dizziness and asking for a referral to see a physical therapist who can evaluate and treat vertigo.
“When you know something is wrong and it’s not your natural state you must continue until you have the answer,” Pelkey offered. “Keep on the path until you find the right person who will diagnose you and fix the problem.”
“In the end, all of the tests were beneficial. I got my eyes and ears checked. I’d never had my hearing tested before, and at my age it was good to have it done,” she added. “I was close to just accepting the limitations that my body was encountering. It brings you down mentally – the frustration, anger, and pattern of emotions when you don’t have answers.”
Pelkey is now playing catch-up, finishing all the projects she couldn’t tend to this summer, with plans to get back into the gym.
“Once I was fixed, I got my life back,” she said. “I got myself back.”
This story was commissioned by the Northwestern Medical Center.