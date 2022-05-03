ST. ALBANS — Katherine Hartson got a chance to enjoy the great weather this past weekend when her new business Awaken: Yoga & Creative Arts Studio opened its doors for the first time Sunday, May 1.
To show off the new space, Hartson hosted an open house Sunday, and she already has calendar of events lined up to use the space at 13 Center St., St. Albans.
She's also started flipping the space to create her vision of the business, which includes plenty of nature-themed enhancements. She eventually plans to paint a forest mural to cover the walls of the studio, where she first learned how to do yoga.
“I’m excited to see this whole journey, and I’m coming back to what I’ve always wanted,” she said. “It hasn’t hit me yet that I’m in that space.”
Hartson’s new business is something of an amalgamation of the different business pursuits she began pursuing full-time in the summer of 2020. The root connecting all of them, however, is her love of nature, and she plans on offering yoga classes, host art sessions and sell foods she's been able to forage from local forests.
More information about Hartson's new business can be found at https://www.facebook.com/AwakenYogaandCreativeArtsStudio.
