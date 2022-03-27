ST. ALBANS — The St. Albans downtown is getting a new nature-focused yoga and arts studio.
Awaken: Yoga & Creative Arts Studio, to be located at 13 Center St. in downtown St. Albans, is currently scheduled for a May opening.
In a way, the move is a kind of return for business owner Katherine Hartson, who first started learning yoga out of the same space in 2014. Eight years later, she has logged over 1,000 hours as a yoga instructor, and she hopes to transform the space into a creative focal point that encourages connectedness, community and mindfulness.
“I’m excited to see this whole journey, and I’m coming back to what I’ve always wanted,” she said. “It hasn’t hit me yet that I’m in that space.”
In practice, Hartson’s new business is something of an amalgamation of the different business pursuits she began pursuing full-time in the summer of 2020. The root connecting all of them is her love of nature.
“That’s my muse, you could say, being in nature,” she said.
She plans to prep the space to reflect that love. She has a few local artists signed up to help her create a large forest mural to welcome those entering through Awaken’s front doors, and many of the services and products she plans to provide are also directly related to her connection to wild places.
As a yoga instructor, she explained how she uses the connection to nature as a way to explore mindfulness – to encourage her students to explore the sights, sounds and feelings associated with being in the woods.
She also plans to physically bring nature’s bounties into her new space. Over the last few years, Hartson has headed to farmers’ markets throughout the area to sell the wild edibles she’s been able to forage throughout Vermont, such as raspberries, elderberries and fiddlehead mushrooms. Customers at Awaken will be able to directly purchase what she’s tracked down in the region.
The third major service she is looking to offer revolves around her artwork, which often reflects natural forms. At the studio, she plans on selling her creative work and encouraging others to pursue their own creative efforts.
Hartson, for example, has helped organize and host paint parties, including Paint and Sips, at private venues. She hopes to do the same at her to-be-opened studio, as well as make painting sessions available to anyone interested. Basically, she would have open hours where people could spend a small fee to use her supplies and pursue creative ideas.
In between classes and events, people will also be able to relax at the studio at a small sitting area Hartson is planning to install in the back where people can connect with each other and drink a calming tea.
As for Hartson’s love of nature, she said it stems from her experiences exploring the 200 acres of her parent’s woodlands as a child. Over time, she found that she felt most at peace while walking through the woods. She could find a quiet place to relax there and shrug off the noise associated with day-to-day life.
She said her connection also allows her to notice the wild beauty that can often be discovered within the woods or find the wild edibles that grow her business.
“Anyone who goes on a walk with me in the woods is going to love me or hate me,” she said. “I’m constantly stopping and pointing things out.”
Hartson said she got started foraging after she began taking a closer interest in what was growing in the woods, and she learned what could be eaten and what shouldn’t by taking a closer look at books and online forums on the subject.
Now, she uses social media to find out what might be available in the area, and she’ll head out at the right time to collect the raspberries, wild grapes and cherries “before the birds get them.”
Awaken will be one of at least six new business locations popping up in downtown St. Albans this spring near the intersection of Main and Center streets. Other businesses include Bootlegger Bikes, Hangry the Donut Bar, Kaijuu Kitchen, Nourish and Epiphany: Hypnotherapy & Massage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.