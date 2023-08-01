ST. ALBANS CITY — After opening Awaken Yoga & Creative Arts Studio last year, business owner Katherine Hartson has completed her studio mural.
Depicting a forest scene, the mural wraps around the studio to provide a wall of greenery in the indoor space.
“That’s my muse, you could say, being in nature,” she said.
A year after opening, Hartson holds monthly paint and sip events, hosts beginner’s burlesque-style chair dance classes and schedules open studio hours, including several open studio Saturdays, at her new space.
For more information, Hartson said the best way for those interested to find upcoming events is to like/follow Awaken Yoga & Creative Studio on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AwakenYogaandCreativeArtsStudio/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.