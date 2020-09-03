ESSEX – A recent report from Vermont’s state auditor is challenging the legality of tax incentives awarded to Marvell Technology Group following its purchase of a GlobalFoundries subsidiary in 2019.
In a brief report filed in late August, state auditor Doug Hoffer argued $4.5 million in tax incentives authorized under the Vermont Economic Growth Incentive (VEGI) program for Marvell potentially ran afoul of statute.
In early 2019, news broke that Avera Semiconductor, a wholly owned subsidiary of GlobalFoundries with 800 employees between its Vermont operations and elsewhere, would be purchased by Marvell Technology, a California-based international semiconductor company.
Marvell’s acquisition of Avera Semiconductor would later be followed in November by news that 78 staff members from Avera Semiconductor’s Essex Junction operation, identified as “redundant” in Marvell’s acquisition, would be laid off by the company’s new owners.
Shortly before Marvell’s layoffs were announced, the Vermont Economic Progress Council (VEPC), the organization administering the VEGI program, announced between $4.5 million and $5.3 million in tax incentives would be awarded to Avera’s new owners.
According to Hoffer, state officials characterized the award as necessary for preserving rather than creating jobs, quoting a Vermont Public Radio interview with the state’s economic development commissioner where the commissioner argued VEGI was needed to keep Marvell in Vermont.
“The prospect of all of that talent and human capital leaving the state is really, really tough for us to take,” economic development commissioner Joan Goldstein was quoted as saying. “If we did not do VEGI, I’m not sure what else would convince them to keep those jobs here.”
By arguing the awards were intended to keep Marvell from leaving Vermont, Hoffer’s report posited VEPC violated the law that created VEGI in 2006, which said the program’s incentives were for encouraging businesses “to add new payroll, create new jobs and make new capital investments.”
“Nowhere in statute is VEPC empowered to authorize awards for job retention,” Hoffer wrote.
In his report, Hoffer also said there was no evidence that Marvell had intended to shutter its Vermont operations, despite fears from some officials’ apparent fear that Marvell, an international corporation, would remove its operations from Vermont.
Hoffer also raised concerns that VEPC, the appointed group charged with administering VEGI awards, acted with limited accountability, as state law doesn’t subject VEPC’s decisions to administrative or judicial review, according to Hoffer.
“The idea that a group of appointed officials can make costly decisions about the use of public dollars with absolutely no accountability is antithetical to Vermont’s representative form of government and the expectations of Vermonters,” Hoffer wrote.
In her response to Hoffer’s report, VEPC’s executive director Megan Sullivan wrote she would be unable to comment fully on Hoffer’s report “as we are in the midst of responding to the overwhelming impacts of the current global pandemic,” but characterized Hoffer’s conclusions as lacking “clear evidence.”
“Generally, I am concerned about the number of serious allegations in this document reached without clear evidence and without important steps taken in this review process,” Sullivan’s response continues. “I have found many of the representations in this document are not an accurate reflection of events.”
In his own response to Sullivan’s review, Hoffer defended his reporting, saying it was “based on materials provided by VEPC or from other public sources clearly footnoted.”
“Furthermore,” the auditor continued, “I requested all evidence related to the applications examined in this investigation and was assured that everything was provided.”
Incentives offered through the VEGI program are awarded to a company based on their ability to meet and maintain certain payroll and employment requirements outlined in the VEGI application process over a set number of years.
According to a recent VTDigger article, Marvell has yet to receive any payments from VEGI.
Approximately 2,300 remained employed at GlobalFoundries following its 2019 sale of Avera Semiconductor to Marvell.