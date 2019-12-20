ST. ALBANS – A report from the Vermont State Auditor has found several supervisory unions in Vermont – including Franklin Northeast – failed to vet potential employees or contractors against the state’s Child Protection Registry (CPR) last year.
In a report filed Monday, state auditor Doug Hoffer found eleven supervisory unions and the state’s Agency of Education had failed to check potential employees, contractors and student teachers against the CPR.
Another seven supervisory had obtained CPR checks for only some categories of people they were required to check against the CPR.
Listed among the eleven supervisory unions that conducted no CPR checks in 2018, the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union (FNESU) has since submitted CPR checks for employees and contractors hired in 2018 and 2017 and found none were listed on the CPR, according to FNESU superintendent Lynn Cota.
“The safety of our students is our number one priority and we take matters such as these very seriously,” Cota said in a statement to the Messenger. “We have reviewed and corrected our internal system and we are confident that we are in compliance with the law.”
The CPR is an Agency of Human Services [AHS]-maintained database of all child abuse or neglect reports substantiated by the Dept. of Children and Families.
The Agency of Education is required by law to file checks with CPR when educators apply or reapply for licensure. Superintendents, meanwhile, are required to obtain CPR checks for any potential employee or contractor who would have unsupervised access to students.
Supervisory unions are also allowed to obtain CPR reports on possible volunteers, though this is not required under state statute. About three quarters of Vermont supervisory unions check whether potential volunteers are listed in the CPR.
According to the report, the Agency of Education missed or conducted flawed checks for almost 8 percent of its required checks, and almost a fifth of the state’s supervisory unions likewise failed to obtain CPR checks for any individuals.
The report said most of the supervisory union’s failure with checking new hires and contractors against the CPR came from simply being unfamiliar with the rule.
Cota said FNESU’s failure to conduct CPR checks stemmed from a technical error involving turnover at the superintendent’s office and AHS’s administration of CPR checks.
“In an internal review of FNESU procedures, CPR forms were completed by all new employees, and checks were submitted through the [AHS]’s online portal,” Cota wrote. “Record checks were not processed because authorized personnel had not been updated following the departure of the previous superintendent.”
The Franklin West Supervisory Union (FWSU) was also cited in the report for not requiring CPR checks of its volunteers, an action that is not required of supervisory unions under state statute.
In response to a request for comment, FWSU interim superintendent Donald Van Nostrand said the supervisory union vets all volunteers through the Vermont Criminal Information Center and checks any coach volunteers or overnight chaperones through the CPR.
“Student safety is of top concern,” Van Nostrand said. “I am aware of the report and am looking internally at our policies and procedures.”
The report also surveyed schools that had conducted CPR checks and found several had reviewed potential employees and volunteers with substantiated investigations listed in the state’s CPR between 2016 and 2018.
The Franklin Northwest Supervisory Union (FNWSU), now mostly consolidated as the Missisquoi Valley School District (MVSD), was found to have had 11 applicants with a record on the CPR.
Nine of those were turned away, one was hired or allowed to volunteer with certain safeguards put in place and an eleventh applicant was cited as either employed or volunteered without safeguards or where it was unknown safeguards were in place.
According to MVSD’s superintendent Julie Regimbal, that latter instance represented a “paperwork error,” where a previously denied applicant with a substantiated CPR record had their paperwork refiled for a second CPR check not currently in MVSD’s records.
“That was not, in any way, an employee we have in the system,” Regimbal said. “Once you’re denied, you stay denied. Even if there was a subsequent volunteer attempt, they would’ve been denied.”
FNWSU was listed in the auditor’s report as a supervisory union where CPR checks were conducted for all potential employees, contractors and volunteers who may have unsupervised accessed to students. “We do our due diligence, absolutely,” Regimbal said.
According to Hoffer’s report, issues at the Agency of Education involving missed CPR checks grew from a “reliance on a system that did not include controls to ensure that CPR checks were performed prior to issuing a license.”
According to a response to Hoffer’s report from Secretary of Education Dan French, the Agency of Education subsequently checked the CPR for all educators among the 8 percent whose checks were inaccurately performed and found none were listed on CPR.
The report also found four instances where an individual with substantiated charges listed on the CPR were reviewed by the Agency. The Agency ultimately allowed three of those individuals to have a license after deeming they did not present a risk to students, according to French.
According to French’s response to the report, the Agency of Education was making efforts to improve reviews at the Agency and would provide more guidance to the state’s public and independent schools.
“We would like to reiterate that this audit is extremely useful in helping us continually reexamine our procedures so that we are taking all reasonable efforts to ensure the safety of Vermont’s students and the quality of Vermont’s licensed educators,” French wrote.