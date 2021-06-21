FAIRFIELD -- An ATV driver was airlifted to University of Vermont Medical Center on Friday after his vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with a Toyota Tacoma, according to a press release.
Cambridge resident Damien Vanslette, 21, was traveling east on Pumpkin Village Road in Fairfield on Friday evening on his Honda ATV, and did not stop at a stop sign just after 5:00 p.m.
At the same time, Sheldon residents Stephen Douglas, 33, and Maxime Thibodeau, 27, were traveling south on Duffy Hill Road in their 2018 Toyota Tacoma, a road that crosses Pumpkin Village Road a release stated.
Vanslette’s vehicle hit the Tacoma head-on, and both vehicles were totaled in the crash. Vanslette was subsequently airlifted to UVM Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, a release stated
Both Douglas and Thibodeau sustained minor injuries, police said.
Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks Clerk Katie Irish said as of Monday, there was no update on Vanslette’s recovery or status.
