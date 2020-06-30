ST. ALBANS — A former St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD) officer has been charged with simple assault in a 2017 incident.
Attorney General T.J. Donovan's office initially chose not to charge Joel Daugreilh, 34, of Fairfax, but reopened the case in January.
Daugreilh resigned after being placed on administrative leave by the SAPD, which had referred the case to the Vermont State Police for criminal investigation.
He is accused of using pepper spray on a person who was handcuffed and in custody.
Daugreilh is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge on Tuesday.