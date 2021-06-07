Residents in St. Albans can get a COVID-19 vaccination at a new walk-in clinic this week.
As of Monday, 79.2% of eligible (12+) Vermonters have received at least one dose of the COVID-19, which means 4,197 more people are needed to reach Governor Phil Scott’s goal to vaccinate 80% of the eligible population. The governor has said he will lift the remaining COVID-19 restrictions when it is reached.
The scheduled pop-up, walk-in events will be held Tuesday-Thursday at the Northwestern Medical Center, Congress and Main, 97 North Main St., St. Albans from 9 a.m.- 11:45 a.m.
