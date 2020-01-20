ST. ALBANS TOWN – While a cell tower upgrade brought before the St. Albans Tower selectboard two weeks ago mentioned supporting “5G” services, a spokesperson from AT&T confirmed last week there were still no specific plans for bringing fifth generation cell technology to St. Albans.
During the selectboard’s Jan. 6 meeting, members of the board briefly reviewed a requested certificate of public good brought by New Cingular Wireless, a corporate name for AT&T.
“This is an upgrade for a cell tower out on Exit 19,” town manager Carrie Johnson explained during the meeting. “It’s highly technical and it’s supposed to help us get to 5G in the area.”
A certificate of public good is a state document authorizing a company to own or operate a telecommunications business in Vermont. Businesses receiving a certificate of public good must prove their telecommunications business will “serve the general good of the state,” according to the Vermont Public Utilities Commission.
In a follow-up email with AT&T, a spokesperson from the wireless provider told the Messenger AT&T still did not have “specific plans” for providing 5G services in the St. Albans area.
“While we have not yet announced specific plans for 5G in the St. Albans area, we continue investing in building the network our customers need today and preparing for the future,” the spokesperson said.
Fifth-generation cellular phone technology, more commonly known as “5G,” is expected to become increasingly common as most major wireless providers look to adopt the technology for their own service networks.
The technology promises to bring dramatically faster upload and download speeds than the most advanced services currently offered by wireless providers.
Typically, conversations regarding the proliferation of 5G technology in Vermont have centered on population centers like Burlington or Montpelier, where there is both enough demand and infrastructure to support the dense antenna networks required for 5G services.
Late last year, representatives from Verizon told officials in the nearby Town of Fairfax – where officials and residents are currently weighing a proposal for a new cell tower — that Verizon’s plans for 5G in Vermont were, “very much centered on big population areas like Burlington, Montpelier and Rutland.”
The St. Albans Town selectboard took no action on the tower’s request for a public good certification, as officials concluded no action was needed on the part of the board.