ENOSBURG FALLS — One or more students at Enosburg Falls High School was disciplined this week after an internal investigation found they used inappropriate language at a Feb. 8 basketball game.
The results of the investigation were shared in a Feb. 15 letter to the school community from Assistant Principal Timothy Trevithick. Principal Joseph Donarum was put on paid leave last week after he repeated the offensive language over the school’s intercom.
The student or students involved were disciplined appropriately, Trevithick stated, and will also be asked to “engage in learning about this behavior and make amends.”
Allegations of racial slurs disrupted the JV girls basketball game between the Enosburg Hornets and Middlebury Tigers on Feb. 8.
At the time, Enosburg athletic director Anthony Sorrentino emptied the student section after hearing racial slurs from students. Such a removal is in line with guidelines released by the Vermont Principals’ Association.
The internal investigation also found inappropriate statements to have been made by a community member. Students who were interviewed as part of the investigation said the individual has made inappropriate statements at other times.
“Our school staff will reach out to this community member to ensure the safe and welcoming standards of our school and school events are respected,” Trevithick stated.
This is the second time within six months that Enosburg Falls High School has contended with racial slur allegations. During a Sept. 18 soccer game, varsity players and fans allegedly yelled “racist, dehumanizing comments” at Winooski players, VPA director Jay Nichols told the Messenger back in September.
Ultimately, the investigation into the Enosburg-Winooski soccer game incident found no evidence of wrongdoing. Administrators conducted interviews with Enosburg students, parents, coaches and the assigned referee. Winooski players, however, did not participate in the investigation.
In Tuesday’s letter, Trevithick said he met separately with a group of community members and a group of students to discuss the best path forward.
“We talked about how to learn together, about holding each other accountable and reminded each other we are a community that is responsible to each other,” he stated.
Trevithick concluded the letter with a call to action, asking “if you hear or see something please say something to disrupt harm.” The high school attached a resource from tolerance.org that explains how to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.