You may have heard stories of people being pulled over by someone pretending to be a cop and that there are tips for drivers to avoid putting themselves in a dangerous situation.
While it might not be common, there have been documented situations in which people impersonate law enforcement officers. Just this past December, two men claimed to be Vermont Fish & Wildlife game wardens before allegedly assaulting a Highgate family.
So we asked: Is it true that a driver can call 911, or continue driving until they find a well-lit area, to confirm they are being pulled over by law enforcement or get to a safer location?
Lt. Tara Thomas, unit commander with Vermont State Police’s (VSP) Safety Programs, said they have received those calls in the past and that drivers have the right to make that call. But she also said drivers should be able to identify if they are truly in that type of situation.
“We have had people call 911 and say, ‘Is this person an actual law enforcement officer?’” she said. “We don't really have a lot of unmarked cruisers anymore, but it does happen. And then the dispatcher will say, ‘Yes; you have a state trooper behind you that's attempting to stop you. Please pull over.’ So I'm not going to discourage it. I would just ask that people apply some common sense.”
Thomas said that in addition to not having a lot of unmarked cruisers anymore, VSP doesn’t use the blue light bubbles that can be quickly put on the roof of a car and then taken off as easily.
“If you can clearly see that it's a cruiser with a light bar on it, you're in a populated area… I'm not sure the need to actually go that route,” she said. However, she did add, “‘If it doesn't feel right it's not right,’ essentially is what we tell the public. And if it just doesn't look like your standard law enforcement vehicle that patrols the state of Vermont, then absolutely.”
Regarding driving to a better-lit area, such as the parking lot of a grocery store where there might be others around, Thomas said people should do that if it makes them feel comfortable. However, she would prefer a call be made sooner.
“Either call 911 and get an answer fast, or if you see that clearly all the indicators point to the direction that this is a legit law enforcement officer, pull over,” she said.
The actual equipment being used in a potential stop, Thomas noted, could indicate the authenticity of the person’s law enforcement credentials.
“Generally, people that are trying to impersonate police officers do not have spotlights, different types of sirens, and a light bar package,” said Thomas. “So when you put all these things together, if it feels like this is a true law enforcement officer I discourage you to keep going several miles down the road.”
Thomas explained that drivers who do not stop right away could lead an actual officer to start questioning why.
“Are they trying to hide something? Are they impaired? Are they having a mental health crisis? Are they having a medical issue? So there's 1,000 things that run through our mind when someone doesn't pull over immediately as soon as we activate our blue lights.”
She also explained that it’s important for drivers to know that officers are careful about where in a roadway they choose to initiate a traffic stop and that a driver who tries to stop elsewhere could be creating a dangerous situation.
“We're looking for safe places to stop vehicles,” Thomas said. “Whether we’re trying not to do it on a corner, we have a straightaway, we want a good line of sight. When we activate our blue lights is when we are anticipating the average operator would pull their car over — we actually have good sight distance for vehicles approaching, it's not on a corner or hillcrest, that sort of thing. So whenever that is prolonged for any unnecessary reason, it could potentially be getting into an area where it's now unsafe to pull your car over.”
Thomas was asked if she had heard about drivers turning on their interior dome light to indicate to an officer attempting a motor vehicle stop that the attempt was acknowledged — especially in a scenario where the person was going to continue driving for any reason.
“That's definitely not universal code for: ‘I see you; I'm just not stopping for you,’” she said. “So that doesn't get you out of the fact that we're trying to perform a motor vehicle stop and you are not complying. But putting on your hazards, slowing your speed, and then whatever you can do to indicate the fact that, ‘I do see you, and there's something going on.’”
