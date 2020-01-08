MONTPELIER – Senate President Pro Tempore Tim Ashe, D/P-Chittenden, confirmed Wednesday he would seek the Lieutenant Governor’s position this upcoming November.
In a Wednesday interview with Seven Days, Ashe confirmed early reports that he would run for the Lieutenant Governor’s seat, as incumbent, Progressive David Zuckerman, is expected to announce a bid for the governor’s seat in coming days.
“My plan is to run for lieutenant governor,” Seven Days quoted Ashe as saying. “It’s the right time for me to take on a different challenge and take some of my skills and bring them to [a] statewide approach to these issues.”
The Burlington Democrat/Progressive and housing consultant has steered the senate as the majority leader for three years now. He was originally elected to the senate in 2008.
While Zuckerman has yet to formally announce he would run for governor this November, state news agencies had all but confirmed the Hinesburg Democrat/Progressive’s intentions to run.
Zuckerman is expected to formally announce his campaign on Monday.