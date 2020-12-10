ST. ALBANS – While Vermont’s labor department forecasts statewide losses in manufacturing, Franklin County, according to a local development specialist, seems poised to buck the trend.
Reached by phone Thursday, Tim Smith, the executive director of the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation (FCIDC), seemed mostly optimistic about manufacturing’s future in a county where factories are among the largest employers.
“Many of our manufacturers have maintained a consistent level of production,” Smith said, “even during COVID.”
A recent report from Vermont’s labor department predicted that, by 2028, “jobs in manufacturing are expected to continue a downward trend” while employment opportunities supporting Vermont’s $2.8 billion tourism industry were anticipating a continued climb.
Those projections, the report warned, did not take into account the ongoing recession spurred by COVID-19 and subsequent public health orders closing businesses nationwide to attempt controlling COVID-19’s spread and prevent the pandemic from overwhelming hospitals.
While some jobs had been added to Vermont’s manufacturing sector in recent years, they follow years of significant losses in the sector statewide. In 2017, according to labor department statistics, Vermont lost a net total of 449 manufacturing jobs. In 2016, 952 manufacturing jobs were lost in Vermont.
For Franklin County, however, the story appeared more optimistic than pessimistic to FCIDC’s Smith.
While the county has seen its share of factory closures in recent years – the faint outline of “Energizer” on a blank-faced sign on Swanton Road in St. Albans comes to mind – the county has also seen several of its stalwarts expand in the past decade.
Within the past several years, St. Albans Town Industrial Park mainstays Barry Callebaut, Ben & Jerry’s, and Peerless Clothing each wrapped up their own large plant expansions. Less than a mile away, Dairy Farmers of America broke ground this year on an expansion to their processing plant in St. Albans City.
Outside of St. Albans, rumors continue to swirl around PBM Nutritional expanding its plant in nearby Georgia and, in Highgate, developers and local officials are looking toward an expanding Franklin County State Airport as a catalyst for possible industrial growth.
While Smith said he was “skeptical” the county could draw another new employer the size of Energizer, whose plant closure in 2013 left 165 unemployed, he said established manufacturers and smaller companies would likely continue to thrive in the region.
“We are skeptical we would ever draw another Energizer to Franklin County,” Smith said. “We aren’t going to attract a corporate boardroom to St. Albans, for the most part. Where our niche is, is a sole proprietor looking to grow their business... who likes what Vermont has to offer.”
According to Vermont’s Dept. of Labor, manufacturing as a whole covered more than 14 percent of Franklin County’s workforce in 2019, making the sector the county’s largest source of employment after a public sector accounting for municipalities, public schools, and state and federal agencies.
According to Smith, the county’s success with manufacturers likely stems from its roster of already established stalwarts like Ben & Jerry’s and from a quality of life promised by natural amenities like Lake Champlain and historical features like St. Albans’s downtown.
Paired with Franklin County’s proximity to Montreal and Chittenden County, Smith said the county made for an inviting home for companies struggling with Chittenden County’s crunch for industrial space or for Canadian manufacturers looking to build a U.S. presence.
While Franklin County’s own crunch for space was a well-known issue for the region’s industrial future – “Who knows what we’ve lost because of that,” Smith said – FCIDC’s executive director seemed optimistic manufacturing would hold strong in Franklin County.
“I think we’re well positioned based on the maxing out of Chittenden County and… the close proximity to Montreal,” Smith said. “If we get some buildings built, I think we’ll attract some new businesses.”
Will automation impact Franklin County’s employment?
According to Smith, if there is some loss in manufacturing jobs in Franklin County, automation might be the most obvious culprit.
While Franklin County is only one of a handful of Vermont counties still seeing its population grow, employers have consistently struggled with finding enough staff.
According to Vermont’s labor department, Franklin County’s unemployment rate typically comes within a few decimal points of Vermont’s overall, which, at just above two percent before COVID-19, was among the lowest in the U.S.
“Many companies are looking at automation,” Smith said, “partly because the work force here is so slim.”
Should Franklin County lose jobs to automation, it wouldn’t be alone. An Oxford University study in 2019 predicted as many as 1.5 million jobs could be lost in the U.S. alone due to automation.
Has COVID-19 impacted manufacturing in Franklin County?
According to Smith, there might be some ebb and flow among the county’s manufacturers, most of the region’s largest companies had remained open as “essential businesses” during the early months of the pandemic.
Larger employers like Ben & Jerry’s and Barry Callebaut were excused under state public health restrictions due to their place in the food industry, while the local pharmaceutical giant Mylan could cite its role in the health care industry as a reason to stay open.
Beyond that, Smith said there was reason for optimism nationwide, as the disruptions to trade and supply lines brought by the ongoing COVID-19 inspires some companies to consider “reshoring” – bringing overseas operations back to the U.S.
“That,” Smith said, “led me to be optimistic.”
