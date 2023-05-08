EAST FAIRFIELD — Stephan Conrady, the East Fairfield Meeting House on the Green’s master organ repairman, is making steady progress while the beloved local performance space preps for summer concerts.
Built in 1887, the organ was in over two hundred pieces when Conrady first started work in late 2022. Now, Conrady is in the process of putting it all back together after spending the winter repairing and refurbishing the individual parts, like keys and pipes.
The organ has been inside the Meeting House since 1913 when the space was the home of the United Church of Bakersfield and Fairfield. More than a century later, Meeting House organizers are finally hoping to get the instrument back in working condition.
After he puts all the pipes back on the front of the organ, Condrady said he’ll need two more people to help with tuning. One will press the keys, another will operate the mechanism that pushes air through the organ, and Conrady will physically move the pipes to produce the exact sounds he’s looking for.
Out of the hundreds of materials, most of the original materials just needed a little bit of elbow grease to get back in working condition.
“I could use nearly all of the stuff, only two pipes were missing or totally broken, so I have to repair those,” Conrady said. “And two are just flat, which you cannot repair.”
The work will culminate in a recital at 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 , where the organ will be played for the first time since the 1920s.
Nance Shaw, a member of the Meeting House group, said they were able to raise about a third of the funds needed for the cost of repairing, including Conrady’s pay.
They’re still taking donations to the Meeting House GoFundMe fundraiser, found at www.gofund.me/d7e24692, or by visiting www.meetinghouseonthegreen.org.
Shaw said the Meeting House group is excited for the upcoming summer concert series lineup including Conrady’s performance. Nine bluegrass and folk musician groups will perform from May to September.
“Bluegrass, blues, folk music, some Vermont duos that are quite famous and have been playing together for quite a long time,” Shaw said. “We’re expecting a wonderful summer.”
The first concert will be on May 27, with a performance from the bluegrass group Beg, Steal or Borrow at 5 p.m.
More information about the Meeting House concert series can be found at www.meetinghouseonthegreen.org/.
