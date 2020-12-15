MONTPELIER - On the same day the first COVID-19 vaccine was given in Vermont, the state’s governor extended the State of Emergency to Jan. 15, 2021.
The state said all previous addendums to the State of Emergency remain in place, including a temporary suspension of social gatherings and the cross-state travel map.
“We must remain vigilant, especially as we continue to see around 100 new cases a day here in Vermont,” said Governor Phil Scott. “Although case growth in our region slowed a bit this week, it is still on the rise.”
On Tuesday, health care workers at The University of Vermont Medical Center and EMS personnel from Essex and Williston were the first people in the state to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
More shipments of the vaccine are expected to arrive in Vermont later this week, and state officials are working to organize more clinics for those identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Vermont COVID-19 advisory committees and the UVM Health Network as priorities.
“This is obviously very welcome news for our team and many Vermonters as it marks the beginning of our transition back to more normalcy. I really hope that finally being able to see that light at the end of the tunnel — rather than just being told it’s coming — gives most Vermonters hope,” Scott said. “Because the fact is we need each and every one of you to make sure we get through this on the best possible footing, with as little loss of life as possible, with our healthcare system intact, and with our kids having gotten as much in person education as possible. Together, we can keep each other safe as we work our way towards the end of the tunnel.”
