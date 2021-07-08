GRAND ISLE-- A Grand Isle man was arrested on suspicion of the sale of fentanyl and heroin trafficking a week ago after authorities conducted a search warrant at his home, according to a police report.
Michael Larrow, 63, was arrested on July 1 after combined efforts by the Vermont Drug Task Force, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Grand Isle Sheriff’s Department, South Burlington Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration, police said.
A release from Detective Cpl. Jacob Renning said Larrow is charged to appear in the Criminal Division of the Vermont Superior Court in North Hero on September 16 to answer for his alleged crimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.