ENOSBURGH — Two men attempted to enter the Enosburg Falls offices on Monday morning armed with a machete and a pry bar, according to Vermont State Police.
The two were apparently responding to a shutoff of power at the residence of Robert Walker-Brazie. The Public Utility Commission has placed a moratorium on involuntary discontinuation of service by electric utilities through Sept. 30. The moratorium applies to both residential and non-residential properties.
But in this case, the village of Enosburg Falls, which operates the Enosburg Falls Water and Light Department, had been given permission to cut off the power, because Walker-Brazie was never a customer.
According to village manager Jonathan Elwell, Walker-Brazie moved into a rental property which had village power, but “never came in to fill out a new customer application.”
The village contacted the residence, informing those living there of the need to open an account. “They refused to do it,” Elwell said. “We didn’t even have a place to send a bill to.”
The village contacted the Dept. of Public Service (DPS). Elwell said DPS gave them the go-ahead to turn off the power because Walker-Brazie wasn’t a customer.
He still isn’t, Elwell said, having still not opened an account.
On Monday morning, the village cut off power to the residence on Davis Road, according to an affidavit filed with Franklin County Superior Court by VSP Cpl. Eric Patno.
Village staff soon heard from area residents who called to report that two men were headed toward the village offices.
Walker-Brazie, 31, and Andrew Harrison, 21, who was also staying at the residence, pounded on the door and tried to get into the offices. One staff member said in her statement that she was so scared she vomited into a garbage can.
They did an estimated $500 in damages.
Both men are facing charges following in the incident.
Patno was dispatched to the scene around 9:20 a.m. The two men had given up their attempt to enter the building by the time he arrived.
However, Patno located them walking back to Walker-Brazie’s residence.
Walker-Brazie told Patno that turning off the power was a threat to his livestock. He has ducks and chickens.
According to the affidavit, Walker-Brazie admitted to slamming his knee into the door, but said he only carried the machete to the offices for protection while en route. He would not have used the machete to harm village employees, he told Patno.
He was, however, willing to hang them.
Patno wrote that Walker-Brazie repeatedly referenced an old Vermont law allowing farmers to hang those who harm their livestock. Patno asked him if he would have hung the employees if they refused to turn his power back on. “Walker-Brazie indicated he would have,” Patno wrote.
Harrison told Patno he was only carrying the pry bar for Walker-Brazie and never used it to attempt to open the village office door.
Walker-Brazie tried to open the door with the machete, he said, the way someone might open a door with a credit card.
Both men were arraigned on Tuesday. Both were charged with criminal threatening and attempted burglary. Harrison and Walker-Brazie were released with a 24-hour curfew. Neither man is allowed to have contact with any of the village staff or enter the offices of the electric utility. Nor may they possess firearms or other deadly weapons.