Highgate Parks and Recreation is starting a basketball program for Highgate children aged 3-5.
The program hopes to support playful interactions between kids and their parents as they learn physical skills on the basketball court.
The first session will be held July 12-28 and the second session will be held August 2-18 from 5:30pm-6:15pm.
Registration is mandatory for those who wish to participate and the cost of the program will include 6 classes and 2 take home basketballs.
