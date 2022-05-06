ST. ALBANS — In April, staffing struggles and survey updates were some of the biggest news to come out of the St. Albans City and Town’s respective police advisory group meetings.
To keep up with what’s going on in local law enforcement, here’s another review of the month’s biggest news in local policing.
Staffing squeezes Sheriff’s Office
During the April meeting of the St. Albans Town Police Advisory Committee, Sheriff Roger Langevin said the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office recently saw five deputies leave to either retire or find new positions with other agencies.
The reduction has put additional pressure on the office to make sure it can fulfill its patrol contracts, but Langevin reassured the board that patrol hours are being completed as required.
Instead, the sheriff’s office has nixed some additional practices, such as snowmobile and ATV patrols, in order to balance staffing demands. The shift helps ensure enough officers are on patrol with at least a third available officer on call, Langevin said.
Without more deputies coming down the recruitment pipeline, however, the situation leaves the sheriff’s office with some slim staffing margins.
“We’re doing the best we can and right now, we don’t have any issues,” Langevin said. “We’re keeping the boat afloat. I'm not going to brag too hard because it could change tomorrow with an email saying: ‘Hey, I’m going back home to Connecticut or I’m going to another police department.’”
To reverse the trend, Langevin said the office is actively recruiting and trying to get more people to show interest in law enforcement. Such efforts may require training additional people as deputies and as Level II law enforcement officers.
The other option is to find ways to bring on officers from other law enforcement agencies, but Langevin said that doesn’t really solve the larger issue of low statewide recruitment as most agencies are dealing with similar issues.
Nor does it fix the lack of Level III officers available for recruitment. Langevin said the sheriff’s office is always trying to find ways to certify officers at the higher training level, but the effort takes extra time. When an officer completes the course, he or she is also more likely to find a high-paying job in a larger population area.
Langevin said the office tries to provide a family-like and understanding atmosphere to try to keep up retention, but it’s also hard to match the pay larger departments can offer.
The office instead looks for other means to try to attract and keep employees. To bring people to the FCSO, Langevin said he relies on social media and word-of-mouth, and he asked committee members to feel free to send candidates his way.
Langevin said he’s also been talking to the Vermont Police Academy to find good ways to collaborate to potentially expedite Level III trainings for officers who already have experience.
“One guy gets hurt and it’s going to be close. One guy gets hurt or something goes bad, that leaves you really scrambling,” committee member Jay Sweeney said to Langevin.
Surveys under review
Both police advisory groups recently sent out local police surveys to their communities, and both the City of St. Albans and Town of St. Albans are crunching the numbers to gauge the results.
For example, Jamie Pinkham, St. Albans City Police Advisory Board chair, said board members are tabulating the results of their survey in order to go over the data in more detail during the board’s May meeting.
Early results show that people are saying they have had good interactions with the St. Albans Police Department, Pinkham said, but the group will be able to pull apart what could be potential strong or weak points tracked by the survey.
It will also help pinpoint the results of police advisory board initiatives as the board’s recommendations are taken into consideration. Pinkham said the board should be able to see changes from surveys as information is collected over the next few years.
Meanwhile, the St. Albans Town Police Advisory Committee is largely working on the same process with its survey but with a larger number of results. The town mailed its police survey with its Town Meeting Day ballots, receiving back 770 surveys.
Town administration is tabulating survey results by relying on a UVM college intern, who is still entering the data, director of operations Corey Parent said during the board’s April meeting.
As for survey comments, Parent said he’s seen a wide range of comments that don’t always agree – such as some people wanting more speeding patrols and others wanting less – but results overall have been positive.
Board reorganization
Both police advisory groups also saw minor changes in leadership this past month after they both held their reorganization meetings.
The city board switched the positions of those holding chair and vice-chair. Melinda White, the former chair, was approved as vice-chair, and Jamie Pinkham, the former vice-chair, was approved as chair.
The town committee replaced the vice-chair and clerk. Former vice-chair Preston Fuller was replaced by committee newcomer Nakuma Palczewski, and Danielle Charbonneau replaced Armand Messier as clerk. Dr. Jen Williamson is remaining chair of the group.
