VERMONT — Each month, the Vermont Family of the Month fund awards $12,000 to a Vermont farmer for a project that will improve the viability of the farm.
Awards recognize businesses that are contributing to a resilient Vermont agricultural landscape and demonstrate environmental stewardship and innovation.
Applications for March, April, May and June awards are open now through Jan. 22.
Review the award criteria before applying to confirm that you are eligible for the award. Learn more and apply at www.vermontfamilyfarmeraward.org.
