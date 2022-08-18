The Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) has announced the opening of applications for the second competitive round of the Climate Catalysts Innovation Fund.
In collaboration with local funders, VCRD is supporting innovators in developing solutions that move Vermont closer to its climate and energy goals by providing at least $20,000 in grant funding toward local projects. The second round follows a successful initial round of investments in 18 projects (out of 29 applications).
“This fund enables small catalyst projects that test ideas, learn from, and share new ways to create meaningful impact through local climate-based solutions. The breadth of projects across Vermont from the first round of the Climate Catalysts Innovation Fund speaks to the diversity and innovation required to implement local climate solutions,” noted Program Manager, Laura Cavin Bailey.
Award amounts range from $500-$4,000 and will be awarded based on demonstrating a mix of innovation, collaboration, replicability, while also addressing Vermonters in need. Eligible applicants are municipalities, town committees, schools, businesses and non-profit organizations.
“Initial funding for community-scale climate innovations is a scarce and important resource for local leaders,” said VCRD Executive Director Brian Lowe. “We are grateful to our funders for their community focus, and look forward to supporting some creative applications.”
Applications will remain open until Sunday, Sept. 18.
Learn more athttps://www.vtrural.org/programs/model-communities/innovation and contact Laura Cavin Bailey at laura@vtrural.org or (802) 223-6091 with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.