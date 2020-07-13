ST. ALBANS CITY — Anti-Semitic signs have once again appeared in downtown St. Albans.
According to St. Albans Police Chief Maurice Lamothe, the signs likely appeared overnight on Monday. Some signs also appeared last week, he said.
One of the signs, referencing a February CBS News report on Jewish-Americans accused of assaulting children who fled to Israel, appeared near the office of attorney James Levy, who is Jewish. It proclaimed “Jews Rape Kids and Run to Israel to Hide.”
“I am a proud Jew, and I feel this is definitely intimidating,” said Levy. “It’s very upsetting, chilling to me.”
Levy said he understands that these kind of signs are part of living in a free society. However, he said the person should come forward and attach their name to what they’re saying “and have a dialogue.”
“It’s their right to put signs like this up,” said Lamothe. “It is not considered vandalism. It’s considered free speech.”
Nevertheless, police are looking to identify the person responsible. “We are actively looking to identify this person to have a conversation with them,” he said.
Part of that conversation would be to explain to the perpetrator how these signs impact other people in the community. Police also want to make sure the person doesn’t intend to hurt anyone and is not targeting a specific person, Lamothe explained.
Anti-Semitic signs also appeared in St. Albans several months ago. Police did determine who was responsible for those signs. Lamothe said it is not yet clear if the same person put up the latest signs.
The signs referencing the CBS story do not include the information that CBS was able to report the story because of the work of other Jewish-Americans trying to bring the accused back to the U.S.
Nor do the signs mention another CBS News story, this one from May, titled “2019 saw most anti-Semitic incidents in U.S. in 40 years.”