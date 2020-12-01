ST. ALBANS TOWN – Testing has confirmed only one additional case of COVID-19 among Vermont State Police staff in St. Albans after a reported exposure led more than a dozen staff members to quarantine.
On Friday, state officials reported a possible exposure to COVID-19 at the Vermont State Police’s (VSP) St. Albans Barracks after a trooper who eventually tested positive for COVID-19 attended an operational briefing with other members of the barracks’ staff.
The trooper was asymptomatic at the time, according to Vermont’s public safety commissioner Michael Schirling, and only found out they were infected with COVID-19 once their significant other tested positive during routine surveillance testing at the health care facility where they worked.
The possible exposure to COVID-19 resulted in 15 members of the St. Albans Barracks’ staff being required to quarantine, resulting in a staffing shortage in St. Albans officials offset by importing staff from other VSP barracks.
During a news conference on Tuesday, Schirling said only one of the 15 staff members exposed to COVID-19 ultimately tested positive for the virus after a week in self-isolation.
“We’ve been a little lucky that we’ve got one additional positive across all the tests conducted,” Schirling said. “We’ve got a total of two positives, and we’ll continue to monitor that situation and make sure it doesn’t evolve.”
By Monday, some staff had already tested negative and returned to duty, according to a VSP spokesperson.
