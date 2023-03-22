Experience spring in Vermont with the Franklin County Quilters Guild’s 24th Annual Quilt Show on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 in the St. Albans City Hall on 100 North Main Street. This event is free and open to the public. On Saturday the quilt show hours are 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., while on Sunday the doors will open at 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m..
The St. Albans City Hall will be filled with many beautiful quilts on display. In addition to viewing a variety of quilts from bed-sized quilts to miniature quilts, the members of the guild will be selling handcrafted items or they can purchase a raffle ticket in hopes of winning the guild’s Raffle Quilt, beautifully constructed by members of a subsidiary group from Franklin County Quilters Guild and long arm quilted by Cadi Corners LLC.
Returning to the Quilt Show this year is Sandra Palmer, a popular Certified Quilt Appraiser, who will be available to appraise quilts on both Saturday and Sunday. The cost is $65 per appraisal. Please call 802-752-5497 to register for a time slot with Sandy Palmer. Quilt appraisal times fill quickly, so call early to secure a spot.
The Franklin County Quilters Guild is grateful to our sponsors: Gold Level Sponsors –Handy Toyota, Sharon and Scott Perry, Suncrest Health Care Communities; Silver Level Sponsors – American Legion Green Mountain Post #1, Inc., Rail City Market, The Eloquent Page, Vietnam Veterans of America, Northwestern Vermont Chapter 753; Bronze Level Sponsors – Dickinson Branon Dental, Elderberry Lodge, Sampler House Bed and Breakfast, Treasured Moments. Our sponsors and proceeds from the raffle quilt and teacup auction allow the guild to defray the costs of the show so the public can enjoy our quilts.
On-street parking is available, as well as a nearby parking garage that can be accessed from either Lake or Federal Streets. The city’s coffee shops, restaurants, and stores are open on Saturday, with limited hours on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.