SWANTON — Sophomore Blayke Carson travels from Georgia to Swanton every weekday for class because Missisquoi Valley Union Middle and High School has Animal Science with James Messier three times a week.
“He’s definitely the best part of this class,” Carson said. “And this is the only place you can get a science credit to work with animals … and I’ve always loved animals. I had the choice, so I chose MVU.”
The choice that Carson is referring to is school-choice. On Friday, Messier told the Messenger that it was when Carson was applying for his FFA license for agriculture and animal husbandry that he noticed his hometown was pretty far outside of the district. But Carson’s mom and the school figured out a way for Carson to get dropped off at the Tractor Supply in Swanton, where he could catch the bus to MVUMHS.
Messier said the combination of the science, animal husbandry study and hands-on farm experience with animals made the program at the school one of the rarest in the state. And with the possibility of school choice, many students can opt to attend the school even if it is outside of their district.
“If Carson and his mom can make it work with school choice, then others can too,” Messier said. “I would love to create a county-wide system so that anyone can come here and take animal science classes, regardless of what district you live in.”
Rural traditions
Messier and his wife used to raise Morab horses, which are a cross between a Morgan horse and an Arabian. The horses are dual-purpose, which means they’re suitable for riding and driving. While he used to have around 50 horses at his farm, Messier now has five, including Storm, a chestnut Morab horse that lives in the barn on campus during the school year.
Students Deziree Tolces and Alburg native Alexis Wilson are tasked with taking care of Storm, including feeding him, learning to halter him and cleaning his stall. It also means getting to know him, and understanding his needs and personality. For instance, Tolces said he doesn’t like dry hay, and regularly dips his hay into his water dish before munching.
Normally, the Animal Science program even features local goats who kid (give birth) in the stalls so the students can learn about the science behind it. Currently the program involves four cows, one horse, one pig and two sheep, but Messier said he would love to see the program grow to have off-site paddocks and on-farm visits for students.
While her classmates are horsing around, Isabell Kane is tending to two Holstein-Black Angus crosses named Bertha and Sirloin. She’s the daughter of a professional cow-farrier, and spent much of her childhood raising Holstein cows with her family.
The reason for the breed cross, Messier said, was because Black Angus produce very lean, high-quality meat. Holsteins have a larger, stronger frame. So by crossing the two, a larger, stronger beef cow is created, yielding high quality meat in larger quantities.
Recognizing their caretaker, the cows affectionately hung their heads over the wooden wall as Kane stopped by, stretching a long, purple tongue toward her hand.
“And I want to be a veterinarian someday, for all types of animals, big and small,” Kane said.
Jehvon Lapan looks after Pearl and Ella, two small black sheep who prefer to watch the students from afar, while Carson tends to Patty, a very large and contented-looking black-speckled pig. She nestles down in the sawdust to nap after a snack of oranges and grain after Carson finishes cleaning her pen.
“When I was young, we always had pigs,” Carson said. “I loved hanging out with them, so this kind of course came naturally for me. MVU has a lot of natural science courses like that, and you can’t find those anywhere else, really.”
Graded on performance
The students arrive three times a week to tend to their animals and complete their tasks as part of a grading rubric. The rubric is a self-evaluation and guiding tool rating the students on “Form Completion,” “Safety,” “Personal Responsibility for Learning,” “Persistence,” and “Responsible Citizenship.” After the students self-evaluate, the rubrics are checked by Messier and recorded.
Messier said the rubrics and work with live animals helps students develop a sense of responsibility and self-reflection. One of his former students even became a teacher out-of-state and still uses the rubric from Messier’s class.
In addition, as the meat animals are sent to market, the students deposit the returned cuts of beef and pork into their Thunderbird Co-op, a state-recognized meat cooperative that sells the high-quality meat not only to students and teachers, but to other members of the community. Profits from the meat sales go back into the Animal Science program and Co-op.
Even without taking the Animal Science program for the credentials, most MVUMHS students have access to the farm and barn through T-time. T-time is a block of time where students can sign up to spend the block in areas of their choice, including the barn. Students said being with the animals was a relaxing reprieve from the classroom, and Carson said the sign-up sheets for T-time in the barn fill up quick.
Taking their lessons with them
While Kane and Wilson hope to pursue veterinary medicine and Tolces plans on becoming a horseback riding instructor, Carson said he’s going to combine his affinity for engineering with his agricultural background.
“I’m going to be an agricultural electrician,” Carson said. “It’s what my dad did. He would bring me around on jobs with him, so I had some experience from a really young age.”
Learning from Messier, for many, is a right of passage. Carson said the teacher also taught his grandfather and uncles, and knew he had to take lessons with him while he could.
“Oh, my family remembers him,” Carson said. “He’s a great teacher, and he’s fair.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.