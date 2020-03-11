HIGHGATE – In the words of one Vermont economist, the development that could occur near an expanded Franklin County State Airport is “an incredible opportunity” for the region if Swanton municipal waterlines could be extended to the area.
The Highgate selectboard and Swanton Village board of trustees met in Highgate last Thursday for a joint meeting on possible development around the expanding airport, which hinges on the extension of Swanton’s municipal waterlines to the area immediately around the airport.
While the boards heard presentations warning extending waterlines would cost millions of dollars, economist Jeff Carr, hired to explore the economic impacts of possible development near the airport, said Highgate had an “exciting opportunity” in the expanding airport.
“I think this project has the opportunity... to create a valuable, developable land asset,” he said. “It seems to be, if we do this right, things could come together, and Highgate, in working with the community that has a wastewater treatment facility, could do something really special.”
The Franklin County State Airport located near Highgate’s border with Swanton is currently slated for expansion, including a runway extension that would allow for smaller, propeller-driven cargo planes that officials have pitched as a possible economic catalyst for the area.
Developer Jim Harrison, who exchanged land near the airport with the state as a part of that extension, has also said he sought to develop the abutting properties for business, with a lack of water and sewer serving as the deciding factor between simply building warehouses or developing the land for manufacturing.
In a separate presentation to both boards, engineers from Aldrich and Elliott said the extension of Swanton Village’s municipal water and sewer lines toward the airport could cost up to $3.4 million, with engineers projecting waterlines would cost $1.6 million and sewer lines would cost $1.8 million.
Those engineers recommended the two projects be done separately, suggesting water should take priority over sewer due to a higher demand among surveyed residents in the area and recommending a menu of possible funding sources Highgate could tap if it wished to pursue the project.
Since Harrison announced plans for his land near the airport in early 2018, Highgate, with grant support, commissioned Aldrich and Elliott, and Carr’s economics firm to explore extending water and sewer lines from Swanton Village toward the airport to facilitate development.
According to Highgate town administrator Heidi Britch-Valenta, their reports, presented to Highgate’s selectboard and the village trustees Thursday evening, were near completion.
According to Aldrich and Elliott’s Wayne Elliott, Highgate would need grant funding to make the project viable early on, as the limited amount of potential water and sewer customers in the area likely could not financially support debt on a municipal bond for water and sewer extensions or their subsequent operation.
“Even if we put in this infrastructure and connected those existing properties, not a lot of revenue is generated in those early years to cover your own costs and also your debt cots,” Elliott said. “There’s a lot of opportunities there, but they’re opportunities.”
According to Carr, the combination of developable land and the fact Northwest Vermont as a whole continues to see population growth despite Vermont’s declining population overall uniquely positioned the airport’s expansion and abutting development in Vermont’s economy.
The town’s population has grown by more than 8 percent since 2000, closely tracking population growth in Franklin County as a whole.
According to Tim Smith, who attended Thursday’s meeting as the executive director of the Franklin County Industrial Development Corp. (FCIDC), the lack of developable land was one of the larger barriers to economic growth in the county.
“From FCIDC perspective, we receive a number of inquiries from businesses locating to the county,” Smith told the Highgate and Swanton boards. “The only issue is we have no space in Franklin County.”
According to Carr, the fact Franklin County’s existing workforce was made up primarily of commuters bound for Chittenden County was another advantage towns like Highgate could count on as they court development.
Citing previously reported state data, Carr reported that as many as 1,300 Highgate residents left the town to work elsewhere every day. Franklin County as a whole sees a similar trend, with 10,000 residents from the county commuting to jobs in Chittenden County every workday.
“All you have to do is find businesses that are attractive to these people,” Carr told Highgate’s selectboard and Swanton Village’s board of trustees. “That is a tremendous economic development asset, if only there were opportunities here.”
According to data presented by Carr, wages in Franklin County were traditionally lower than national averages, with only federal government jobs really defying that trend as of 2018.
For some of the county’s largest employment sectors, like manufacturing, wages were only 80 percent of the national average, another fact that Carr said could spur businesses to build near the county airport if Highgate followed through on the water and sewer extension.
“People can still make a decent wage and pay their bills here, but when an employer looks at this place, they like to pay a lower than average wage,” Carr said.
These factors, according to Carr, came together to give Franklin County competitive advantages in several industries in particular, including areas like food and beverage manufacturing, agriculture and warehousing – areas where growth could ripple into the wider economy.
During his presentation, Carr said adding jobs in certain sectors could create benefits elsewhere in the local economy through money spent on services within a community or through other businesses supporting the growing sector.
In places where Franklin County was competitive, like food manufacturing, Carr projected that the ripple effect of employing 100 could translate to as many as an additional 150 jobs elsewhere in the community.
“Those 100 jobs – they get paid salary, and what do they do? They buy food. They buy cars,” Carr said. “That’s the kind of discussions you can have at the planning commission level, at the residential board level, with the state, with the landowners.”
Still, according to Carr, those sectors were wastewater intensive, meaning the kind of development that could benefit Highgate most still hinged on their ability to draw water and wastewater toward Harrison’s developable land.
“We have a capability to be very competitive, but they all have wastewater needs,” Carr said. “If you want to create these jobs that the region has shown to be competitive… you need wastewater.”
It was a fact both the Highgate and Swanton boards seemed acutely aware of as they discussed the possible expansion Thursday, with both boards appearing largely positive about the information presented by Elliott and Carr.
“This has got to be a wakeup call to all the communities in Franklin County, because this is our chance to do something,” Swanton Village president Neal Speer said. “Highgate is not going to do it alone, and the village of Swanton can’t do this alone.”
According to Highgate officials, the next step appeared to be deciding how the town would finance a possible water and wastewater extension, and how utility costs would be managed by the town in order to pay Swanton Village for using their system.
“The next work is really deciding how we move forward,” Britch-Valenta said. “Those are the things I think the selectboard is going to need to talk to Swanton.”
According to Britch-Valenta, she had already approached possible funding sources about the project and had reportedly received a warm reception. Still, the town was only “at the beginning of knowing” what funds it could tap for a future construction project.
To Highgate’s selectboard chair Sharon Bousquet, those conversations would be had publically as Highgate and Swanton worked out the next steps for the project.
“We want to be as transparent as possible,” Bousquet said. “No secrets or nothing.”