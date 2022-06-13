SWANTON — Although the Missisquoi Valley Union High School class of 2022 went through a multitude of challenges this past year, co-class president Dawson LaPlant said at graduation this past weekend, it’s probably best that this class was the first to go through it.
“Even Though we did complain, probably a lot actually, we always made the faculty we were complaining to smile, and we always worked through those challenges together,” LaPlant said.
In the MVU gymnasium on Friday evening, with hundreds of parents and family members gathered in the bleachers, more in the auditorium watching on a livestream and even more watching from home, the graduates threw their caps in the air, marking the beginning of a new chapter of their lives.
From the speeches given it’s clear, the past two years have been tough, full of things missed out on.
“It feels like a big chunk of our story as high school students was cut out,” LaPlant said. “It’s crazy to think we are graduating as sophomores, at least that's what it feels like in part because of COVID.”
LaPlant said for this class, high school has a new meaning, a place of refuge, to see your friends and distract from the events going on outside.
“Although I am proud of all the accomplishments our class has achieved inside the classroom, I am most proud of the accomplishments we have achieved in our small communities,” he said. “Throughout COVID, some of us got jobs, jobs in the community that many others didn’t want to do and when school started to get back to normal we maintained those jobs.”
In a true crowd-pleasing moment, LaPlant put his long hair into a ponytail and used a pair of scissors to cut it off at which point many students shot out of their seats in applause.
Guest speaker Taylor Marquis, an MVU, Harvard and University of Vermont College of Medicine graduate, offered the class some advice: don’t let the fear of failure stand in the way of success.
“I promise you this, every once in a while, you will fail. It’s bound to happen,” he said. “But it’s okay because at that moment, you can always circle back and the people sitting next to you, the people up on the stage and in the bleachers and those watching from home, they’ll have your back.”
The graduation ceremony also represented MVU Principal Jay Hartman’s last. Hartman will be retiring from his position at MVU this year.
The graduation marked Hartman’s 45th anniversary of signing his first contract with the district. He was met with a raucous applause and a standing ovation.
