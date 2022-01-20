ST. ALBANS TOWN – In the dark quiet of every morning, school counselor Amy Ward waits patiently for the fleet of yellow school buses to deliver her beloved students to school.
She searches their faces and analyzes their posture as they disembark and head into the St. Albans Town Educational Center to begin their day. Their emotions, their minds and their lives are her world, and caring for them is her passion.
“This is just what I do,” Ward said. “I love to help people. Especially if they’re struggling … That’s just my personality.”
Ward is a professional educator but also specializes in social and emotional work. For anyone, student or staff to be successful at school, Ward said they have to first have their heads and hearts in check.
“I wanted to do something more [proactive],” Ward said of her educational career. “I was always putting out fires instead of trying to prevent them.”
And this year, Ward’s dedication and expertise were honored with the Maple Run Unified School District 2021-2022 Life-Changer award and certificate of excellence for her dedication to her students and staff at SATEC. The past few years have been more of a challenge than usual, but staff didn’t waver when it came to their students, and that included Ward.
“It’s fun,” Ward said of her duties at school. “And its variety. Kids always keep you young. A lot of times they’re very innocent, they’re fun, they keep you young.”
Called to serve
St. Albans born and bred, Ward said her family has always practiced volunteerism and serving the community. As a child, Ward and her family would dress up as elves and Santa and Mrs. Claus for the holidays and visit nursing homes to bring some holiday cheer. Her mother, she said, had served as one of the long-standing organizers of the Cardiac Capers events hosted by Northwestern Medical Center.
Her father served in the Vietnam War. His experiences, Ward said, inspired him to serve his community, and to make life easier for others whenever he could.
His dedication to service passed down through his bloodlines, and Ward said she always knew she wanted to be in education. While she began as a mathematics major, Ward specifically studied behavior and social-emotional learning, and went on to acquire her school counseling license seven years ago.
“When you have a more positive self esteem, you’ll take more risks and learn more,” Ward said. “People who are well-rested and have interactions with others cooperate and share ideas. If you are well-rested and happy you have good relationships and good coping strategies. You’ll be able to listen, work with other people, and agree to disagree in respectful ways. ”
Social and emotional health in the time of COVID
Ward is there to greet her students in the mornings, have lunch and snacks with them, listen to them, talk with them and teach them (these days, she teaches Kindergarten, first, second and third grades).
She knew the challenges of COVID-19 and the guidelines from Gov. Phil Scott’s administration would be very difficult for her students.
“I see lots of anxiety,” Ward said. “It’s hard to get into a rhythm [these days].”
Young education, and education in general, Ward said, require consistency. Routines and repetition help pave the way for learning retention, and the relationship formed between educator and student is a sacred one.
While SATEC and many other schools were forced to grapple with intense and often last-minute changes to school over the past two years to adhere to state-issued guidelines, Ward said the teams in her district were holding strong. Refocusing students on their learning and making sure they could concentrate on meeting their learning goals are challenges each educator faces, especially now that in-classroom time may not happen everyday for every student.
But whether it is a student, a teacher, a parent or community member, Ward said she feels lucky every day to know and live her purpose; to ease the minds of the ones around her, to cultivate strong and lasting bonds, and to strengthen the school she served with her knowledge and skills.
“I feel like in my job, I help teachers and parents as well,” Ward said. “I’m forming relationships there too. Kids need adults to help them … I feel like [here] I can make a difference.”
No matter the weather, Ward is one of many educators who walk outside their school doors every day and wait patiently for the yellow buses to arrive. Her kids are on those chariots, and it’s her job as an educator to keep them safe.
