The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood as they are experiencing a severe blood shortage combined with an abnormally high number of traumas, emergency room visits, overdoses, and transplants.
The Red Cross is urging donors of all types, but especially those with type O and those giving platelets, to make an appointment as soon as possible.
“In comparison to 2019, the Red Cross has seen demand from trauma centers climb by 10% in 2021− more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide blood transfusions,” according to a press release from the Red Cross.
In addition to trauma, there is also a great demand in hospitals for people who pushed off care because of the coronavirus pandemic and are experiencing advanced disease progression. The Red Cross has distributed 75,000 more blood products than projected, forcing hospitals to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes.
Brad Howort, account representative for donor recruitment in the Saint Albans area, said that every blood drive has been a struggle to get to where they need them to be.
"It's been quite a while since we've been in this position,” Howort said. “ We are seeing the lowest donor turnout that we have seen in the state in many years.”
Howort said that the great thing about donating blood in a state as small as Vermont is that your blood will most likely stay within the state.
“Anybody who donates blood in Vermont is going directly to their friends, family, and neighbors that need it for procedures and treatments,” he said.
Howort said that Saint Albans specifically has had one the best track records in terms of donation turnout and sent his thanks to the citizens of the city for collecting over 2,000 pints of blood over the last 16 months, more than any other city in the state of Vermont.
“I could definitely say that the support of the Saint Albans community over the last 16 months has been nothing short of spectacular,” he said. “My thanks to all the people of St Albans and those that traveled to Saint Albans to donate and help those in need.”
Although those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine can donate, knowing the name of the vaccine a donor has received is important in determining their eligibility, the press release said.
The Red Cross is rewarding donors who give blood before June 30th a five dollar Amazon Gift Card via email.
The Red Cross also has updated its COVID-19 protocols to be in line with new guidance. Vaccinated individuals will no longer have to wear masks or socially distance, while unvaccinated individuals are still required to.
Donors are being asked to schedule an appointment before showing up to the drive. Here’s where you can donate in Vermont in the coming days:
Addison County
Bristol
June 29: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Bristol Post 19, 56 Airport Drive
Middlebury
June 22: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 133 Valley View Drive
June 29: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Counseling Services of Addison Co., 109 Catamount Park
Vergennes
June 15: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Assembly of God Christian Church, 1759 US RT 7
June 26: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Victory Baptist Church, 862 US-7
_______________
Bennington
Arlington
June 23: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Arlington American Legion Post 69, 54 Legion Rd
Bennington
June 30: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Moose Lodge of Bennington, 916 Main Street
Manchester
June 15: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Burr & Burton Academy, 63 Seminary Road
Manchester Center
June 29: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2282 Depot Street
_______________
Caledonia
Danville
June 18: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Pope Memorial Library Comm. Center-The old bank building, 121 Park Street
Lyndonville
June 16: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., VFW Lyndonville, 156 Hill St.
_______________
Chittenden
Essex
June 25: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Essex Experience, 21 Essex Way, Unit #300
Essex Junction
June 18: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 73 Essex Way
Jericho
June 16: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Catalyst Church on Raceway, 100 Raceway Road
Milton
June 22: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cornerstone Community Church, 26 Bombardier Rd.
South Burlington
June 25: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., NBC 5 at DoubleTree Burlington, 870 Williston Rd.
_______________
Franklin
Saint Albans
June 24: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Mary’s, 45 Fairfield St.
June 30: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Albans City Hall, 100 N. Main St.
_______________
Grand Isle
Grand Isle
June 24: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Grand Isle Sheriff’s Office, 10 Island Circle
_______________
Lamoille
Jeffersonville
June 23: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Smugglers’ Notch Resort, Route 108 South
Morrisville
June 23: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Green Mountain Support Services, 93 James Road
Stowe
June 15: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Resort, 511 Mountain Road
_______________
Orange
Randolph
6/22/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 43 Hebard Hill Rd
_______________
Orleans
Irasburg
June 30: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 161 Route 58 E
June 29: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., American Legion, 35 Veterans Ave
_______________
Rutland
Bomoseen
June 24: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Castleton American Legion, 378 Route 4a West
Brandon
June 21: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Brandon American Legion, 550 Franklin Street, P.O. Box 25
Rutland
June 22: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elks Lodge #345, 44-46 Pleasant Street
West Rutland
June 28: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., West Rutland Town Hall, 35 Marble Street
_______________
Washington
Barre
June 23: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill
June 25: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barre Elks, 10 Jefferson Street
Berlin
June 19: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Berlin Mall, 282 Berlin Mall Road, Space 5
June 21: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce, 963 Paine Turnpike North
Montpelier
June 28: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Montpelier City Hall, 39 Main Street
Warren
June 19: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Warren United Church, 339 Main Street
Waterbury
June 17: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion, 16 Stowe St
_______________
Windham
Bellows Falls
June 17: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Church of Bellows Falls, 8 School Street
Brattleboro
June 26: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Winston Prouty Center - Thomas Hall, 209 Austine Drive
_______________
Windsor
Bethel
June 18: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethel White Church, 129 Church Street
Brownsville
June 16: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Holiday Inn, 485 Hotel Drive
Quechee
June 15: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Quechee Club, 593 Lakeland Drive
White River Junction
June 23: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Riverbank Church, 259 Holiday Drive
