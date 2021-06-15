Hall of Service Blood Donors and Charles Drew Donation Center 2021

February 10, 2021. Hall of Service, American Red Cross National Headquarters, Washington, DC. Blood donor proudly shows off bandaged arm after giving with the American Red Cross to help patients in need.

The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood as they are experiencing a severe blood shortage combined with an abnormally high number of traumas, emergency room visits, overdoses, and transplants.

The Red Cross is urging donors of all types, but especially those with type O and those giving platelets, to make an appointment as soon as possible.

“In comparison to 2019, the Red Cross has seen demand from trauma centers climb by 10% in 2021− more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide blood transfusions,” according to a press release from the Red Cross.

In addition to trauma, there is also a great demand in hospitals for people who pushed off care because of the coronavirus pandemic and are experiencing advanced disease progression. The Red Cross has distributed 75,000 more blood products than projected, forcing hospitals to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes.

Brad Howort, account representative for donor recruitment in the Saint Albans area, said that every blood drive has been a struggle to get to where they need them to be.

"It's been quite a while since we've been in this position,” Howort said. “ We are seeing the lowest donor turnout that we have seen in the state in many years.”

Howort said that the great thing about donating blood in a state as small as Vermont is that your blood will most likely stay within the state.

“Anybody who donates blood in Vermont is going directly to their friends, family, and neighbors that need it for procedures and treatments,” he said.

Howort said that Saint Albans specifically has had one the best track records in terms of donation turnout and sent his thanks to the citizens of the city for collecting over 2,000 pints of blood over the last 16 months, more than any other city in the state of Vermont.

“I could definitely say that the support of the Saint Albans community over the last 16 months has been nothing short of spectacular,” he said. “My thanks to all the people of St Albans and those that traveled to Saint Albans to donate and help those in need.”

Although those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine can donate, knowing the name of the vaccine a donor has received is important in determining their eligibility, the press release said.

The Red Cross is rewarding donors who give blood before June 30th a five dollar Amazon Gift Card via email.

The Red Cross also has updated its COVID-19 protocols to be in line with new guidance. Vaccinated individuals will no longer have to wear masks or socially distance, while unvaccinated individuals are still required to.

Donors are being asked to schedule an appointment before showing up to the drive. Here’s where you can donate in Vermont in the coming days:

Addison County

Bristol

June 29: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Bristol Post 19, 56 Airport Drive

Middlebury

June 22: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 133 Valley View Drive

June 29: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Counseling Services of Addison Co., 109 Catamount Park

Vergennes

June 15: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Assembly of God Christian Church, 1759 US RT 7

June 26: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Victory Baptist Church, 862 US-7

_______________

Bennington

Arlington

June 23: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Arlington American Legion Post 69, 54 Legion Rd

Bennington

June 30: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Moose Lodge of Bennington, 916 Main Street

Manchester

June 15: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Burr & Burton Academy, 63 Seminary Road

Manchester Center

June 29: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2282 Depot Street

_______________

Caledonia

Danville

June 18: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Pope Memorial Library Comm. Center-The old bank building, 121 Park Street

Lyndonville

June 16: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., VFW Lyndonville, 156 Hill St.

_______________

Chittenden

Essex

June 25: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Essex Experience, 21 Essex Way, Unit #300

Essex Junction

June 18: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 73 Essex Way

Jericho

June 16: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Catalyst Church on Raceway, 100 Raceway Road

Milton

June 22: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cornerstone Community Church, 26 Bombardier Rd.

South Burlington

June 25: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., NBC 5 at DoubleTree Burlington, 870 Williston Rd.

_______________

Franklin

Saint Albans

June 24: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Mary’s, 45 Fairfield St.

June 30: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Albans City Hall, 100 N. Main St.

_______________

Grand Isle

Grand Isle

June 24: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Grand Isle Sheriff’s Office, 10 Island Circle

_______________

Lamoille

Jeffersonville

June 23: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Smugglers’ Notch Resort, Route 108 South

Morrisville

June 23: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Green Mountain Support Services, 93 James Road

Stowe

June 15: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Golden Eagle Resort, 511 Mountain Road

_______________

Orange

Randolph

6/22/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 43 Hebard Hill Rd

_______________

Orleans

Irasburg

June 30: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 161 Route 58 E

June 29: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., American Legion, 35 Veterans Ave

_______________

Rutland

Bomoseen

June 24: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Castleton American Legion, 378 Route 4a West

Brandon

June 21: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Brandon American Legion, 550 Franklin Street, P.O. Box 25

Rutland

June 22: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elks Lodge #345, 44-46 Pleasant Street

West Rutland

June 28: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., West Rutland Town Hall, 35 Marble Street

_______________

Washington

Barre

June 23: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill

June 25: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barre Elks, 10 Jefferson Street

Berlin

June 19: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Berlin Mall, 282 Berlin Mall Road, Space 5

June 21: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce, 963 Paine Turnpike North

Montpelier

June 28: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Montpelier City Hall, 39 Main Street

Warren

June 19: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Warren United Church, 339 Main Street

Waterbury

June 17: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion, 16 Stowe St

_______________

Windham

Bellows Falls

June 17: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Church of Bellows Falls, 8 School Street

Brattleboro

June 26: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Winston Prouty Center - Thomas Hall, 209 Austine Drive

_______________

Windsor

Bethel

June 18: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethel White Church, 129 Church Street

Brownsville

June 16: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Holiday Inn, 485 Hotel Drive

Quechee

June 15: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Quechee Club, 593 Lakeland Drive

White River Junction

June 23: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Riverbank Church, 259 Holiday Drive

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you