The Red Cross of Northern New England is urging eligible donors, especially those with O blood types and those giving platelets, to give blood to ensure hospitals don’t have to go without during the Fourth of July holiday and beyond.
Some hospitals responding to an unusually high amount of overdoses and injuries are delaying elective patient care due to blood shortages, according to a recent press release.
While most fully vaccinated people are eligible to donate, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine is important to determine who can donate safely.
Incentives for donors include a gift of an embroidered red cross hat for those who give July 1-6 and a $10 online amazon gift card by email for those who donate July 7-31, plus chance to win free gas for a year.
Where you can donate:
Chittenden County:
Essex Junction
7/1/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Champlain Valley Exposition, 105 Pearl Street
Hinesburg
7/8/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Church of Hinesburg, 10580 Route 116
Jericho
7/6/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Catalyst Church on Raceway, 100 Raceway Road
Shelburne
7/6/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Catherine of Siena, 72 Church St.
South Burlington
7/3/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., University Mall, 155 Dorset Street
Williston
7/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Berlin City Kia, 586 Marshall Ave
Franklin County:
Fairfax
7/8/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fairfax Fire & Rescue, 15 Goodall Street
Franklin
7/14/2021: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Franklin Town Hall, 5167 Main St.
Saint Albans
6/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Albans City Hall, 100 N. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.